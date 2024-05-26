Advertisement

Following Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, assistant coach Simon Helmot shed light on the strategic approach captain Pat Cummins adopted throughout the IPL 2024 season. Helmot revealed that Cummins consistently utilized data analytics to prepare for each match, enhancing the team's performance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs to qualify for the IPL 2024 final on Friday. SRH will now face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

SRH coach reveals how Pat Cummins used data analytics to win games

Addressing the media, Simon Helmot acknowledged Pat Cummins' reliance on statistical analysis while emphasizing the importance of instinct in decision-making. Pat Cummins himself echoed this sentiment.

"All the data analytics are tools to be used. It's just another factor in the decision-making process. We play a lot of T20 games, but the two games are not exactly the same. It's different wickets and opposition, and data could take you only so far," Pat Cummins said.

"I think you still need to back your gut feeling and intuition. Data doesn't tell you that it's probably going to be successful," he added.

Highlighting the value of experience within the squad, Pat Cummins mentioned the presence of seasoned coach like Daniel Vettori. "We have lots of experience around our squad, like Daniel Vettori. So, you need to balance between the objective data that you gather and what you are feeling out there," he concluded.

Just want to give them the freedom to play

Pat Cummins is hailed as one of those captains who likes to allow the players to play with freedom. He says it was important for them to ignore the outside noise.

"There's so much pressure from obviously the number of fans that are watching, media, journalists, but also from their own teams back home or their own coaches and everything as well. So, you try and strip that all away.

"When they all start, the youngsters always play with a lot of freedom, so you just want to keep encouraging that and giving them the freedom to play however they want.

"And, if it doesn't work out, you're kind of there to help them work through that rather than trying to scold them or tell them to change," he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)