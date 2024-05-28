Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday, overcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a one-sided final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This marked SRH's first IPL final appearance since 2018, extending their trophy drought to eight years.

SRH struggled from the start, being bowled out for a mere 113 runs, the lowest total ever recorded in an IPL final. KKR chased down the target with ease in 10.3 overs, thanks to a stunning fifty from Venkatesh Iyer, who scored with a strike rate of 200.

The KKR camp erupted in celebrations, with joyous scenes involving team members and owners. In contrast, the SRH camp was marked by disappointment and somber faces. SRH owner Kavya Maran was seen hiding her tears after the heartfelt loss in the final.

Kavya Maran gives an emotional speech in the SRH dressing room

Kavya Maran made a heartfelt effort to conceal her emotions but found it challenging. Later, in the dressing room, she addressed the players, expressing gratitude and encouragement for their performance throughout the season. Kavya Maran also urged the players not to be sad and cheer up.

“You guys really, you have made us so proud. I had to come here and tell you that. I mean you’ve really re-defined the way we play T20 cricket and everyone is talking about us. The off-day had to happen today but really great job, all of you with the bat and the ball. Thank you so much,” said Maran in the dressing room.

"You've made us proud." 🧡



- Kaviya Maran pic.twitter.com/zMZraivXEE — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers)

“Even though we finished last place last season, I thank all the fans who came out in huge numbers because of the potential you guys had. Everyone is talking about us even if KKR won, I'm sure everyone is still going to talk about the style of cricket that we've played. Thank you guys. Take care. Don't look like this. We have played the finals. It wasn't just any other game. All the teams have been watching us tonight,” she added.

Despite the final loss, SRH's season was marked by significant progress and impressive performances, giving fans hope for future success.