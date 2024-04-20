Advertisement

Suresh Raina has broken his silence on the controversial remarks made by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner N Srinivasan regarding his abrupt withdrawal from the IPL 2020 season. Responding to N Srinivasan's comments that suggested Raina left due to not getting a room with a balcony like MS Dhoni, the left-handed batsman clarified the real reason behind his departure.

N Srinivasan, the chief of India Cements which owns CSK, stirred up a storm by stating, “Cricketers are like prima donnas … like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all senior players have learnt to co-exist. My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don’t force anyone to do anything … sometimes success gets into your head."

N Srinivasan further added, “I spoke to MS (Dhoni) and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry. He spoke to the players through a zoom call and asked them to remain safe. You really don’t know who is a passive carrier.”

Contrary to N Srinivasan's claims, it was later revealed that Suresh Raina had to abruptly leave the IPL 2020 season due to a tragic incident involving the murder of a close relative by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot.

Raina responds to claims that he withdrew from IPL 2020 because of a room issue with Dhoni

In a recent interview with The Lallantop YouTube channel, Suresh Raina shed light on the heartbreaking incident that led to his sudden exit from the tournament. "There was a death in my family and I went to Punjab. I thought IPL happens every year, I can play again. I informed MS Dhoni and the team management about it," Raina clarified.

In his illustrious IPL career, Suresh Raina amassed a total of 5528 runs in 205 matches. The bulk of his runs, 4687 to be exact, were scored during his tenure with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), making him the highest run-scorer for the franchise in the T20 league. Trailing behind him is MS Dhoni, who has accumulated 4595 runs in 227 matches for CSK. Remarkably, no other batsman has crossed the 3000-run milestone for the team.

Aside from his contributions to CSK, Raina also represented the Gujarat Lions in the IPL. He took on the leadership role for the franchise in IPL 2016 and 2017. Under his captaincy, Gujarat Lions had a successful inaugural season, reaching the playoffs. However, their performance dipped in Raina's second stint as captain, with the team finishing in 7th place in their final year in the league.