The IPL 2024 season has been an absolute run-fest, credits to the Impact Player rule. A high-scoring match took place at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium when the Delhi Capitals hosted the Gujarat Titans. The season saw its 12th 200 plus score as Delhi Capitals piled on 224 for 4 against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Bur it was an upsetting day for the Gill-led Titans as they could not hold back the Rishabh Pant-led DC at their fortress. The Capitals skipper was a beast unleashed as he delivered a solid performance to keep his name as strong contender for the wicketkeeper-batter position at the T20 World Cup. After the clash, a dejected Shubman Gill offered a strong response after the team's back-to-back losses.

Skipper Shubman Gill feels GT batters should have went into attack mode after DC powered through a win at their fortress

Shubman Gill was appointed as the skipper of the Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya left for Mumbai Indians. But the Titans have been going through an underwhelming phase as they slumped to their third consecutive loss. After the match, Shubman felt the need of the batters to get into attack after DC unleashed themselves as they faltered in bowling.

"I think we played some really good cricket, disappointing to lose in the end, but great character shown by everyone. Great fight till the end and we never thought we were out of the game at any point. When you're chasing 224, there's no point in talking about plans, just go out and score runs," Gill said at the post-match presentation after GT's loss to DC.

"At one stage we thought we will be able to restrict them around 200-210. We gave away a few extra runs in the last couple of overs.

India's Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill shake hands after the IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium | Image: BCCI



"But the good thing about chasing is that you know what you are chasing. It's a small ground, and it's chaseable. Execution becomes very important [for bowlers]. If there's nothing in the wicket for the bowlers, then you have to execute your plans - or your yorkers," Gill added

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill believes that the Impact Player contributes to the high scoring of the games by giving hitters an extra cushion to keep hitting the bowlers.

"I think impact player has a bit of a role (in making the matches high scoring), even if you lose extra wickets, extra cushion is there for the batters to keep going and it gives the license for the batters to keep going till the end," Gill said.

(With PTI Inputs)