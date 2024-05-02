Advertisement

It looks like the Chennai Super Kings are entering thin ice as they seem to be slipping away from their chances of successfully defending their title. The Super Kings lost two back-to-back matches against the Lucknow Super Giants and are now coming off a loss to the Punjab Kings. It is an arduous time for Chennai as their bowling arsenal is under pressure due to the lack of proper players due to certain reasons. But to everyone's surprise, MS Dhoni received some criticism after he denied taking a single even though Daryl Mitchell had reached his side. Irfan Pathan vented his dissatisfaction over the situation.

Irfan Pathan critiques MS Dhoni's decision to not take a single during CSK vs PBKS clash at Chepauk

The moment happened during the CSK vs PBKS match when MS Dhoni hit a shot and Daryl Mitchell, who was at the non-striker's end, saw it as an easy opportunity to take a run. He ran from his side and reached the striker's end, but Dhoni did not leave the crease, and the New Zealander completed a double. While MSD hit a massive six after that moment, he was still under scrutiny from the fans. Even Irfan Pathan, who was on commentary duties for the clash, vented his dissatisfaction over the situation. Perhaps he also had a deja vu-like feeling as he has been in such a situation before, and it involved MSD.

"I am against this. The other guy is here to play. He can also make runs. This is a team game. Don't do that in a team game. The other guy is also an international player," said Pathan while he was on the air.

The Punjab Kings gave the home team a hard time as Chennai competed in their fortress. The fans saw some unusual sights as the team was struggling, and MS Dhoni lost his wicket for the first time in the IPL 2024 season. He lost his wicket via a run-out, which looked like a mid-game confusion between the batters. But his not taking runs to stay on the crease has irked the critics. Punjab made some effective use of Chennai's shortcomings and swept a win in an away match. PBKS is racing into form, while Chennai's struggles have been widely known. It is yet to be seen how will they bounce back.