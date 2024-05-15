Advertisement

In the midst of the glitz and glamor of the IPL, where marquee names often steal the spotlight, there emerges an unsung hero rewriting the narrative of power-hitting in cricket. Tristan Stubbs has stunned fans and pundits alike with his explosive performances in the current edition of the IPL.

Tristan Stubbs' insane numbers

Despite being bought for a modest sum of just Rs 50 lakhs, Tristan Stubbs has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, outshining established stars like Andre Russell, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, and even the dynamic Rishabh Pant. What sets Stubbs apart is his ability to clear the boundaries with ease.

The statistics speak volumes about Tristan Stubbs' impact on the field. With a staggering strike rate of 297.2 in overs 17 to 20, Stubbs has etched his name in IPL history as the most lethal power hitter in the tournament's history. Amassing 223 runs in the process, Stubbs has single-handedly turned the tide of matches in favor of his team with his explosive batting displays.

Comparisons with some of the biggest names in T20 cricket further highlight Stubbs' meteoric rise. His strike rate dwarfs that of renowned power hitters like Andre Russell, Heinrich Klaasen, and Rishabh Pant, placing him in a league of his own. Even the legendary AB de Villiers, known for his ability to decimate bowling attacks, pales in comparison to Stubbs' ferocious batting prowess.

Tristan Stubbs - 297.2 strike rate in 2024 with 223 runs

AB de Villiers - 262.7 strike rate in 2013 with 155 runs

Andre Russell - 260.7 strike rate in 2019 with 305 runs

Heinrich Klaasen - 255.2 strike rate in 2024 with 148 runs

Rishabh Pant - 242.9 strike rate in 2019 with 153 runs

Tristan Stubbs has raised the bar 🙌 https://t.co/P04b1LWakP #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/1K614xMqKX — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo)

Tristan Stubbs' strike-rate is 297.3 in the death overs in #IPL2024!!



He's made 223 off 75 balls with a boundary nearly every second ball while getting out only once! Ridiculous. #DCvLSG — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN)

Delhi Capitals are done with all their league-stage games in IPL 2024. They will now wait for the results of other teams to go their way to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

