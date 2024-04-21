Advertisement

In a significant moment during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, the new Hawk-Eye technology was deployed to determine the legality of a high full toss that led to the dismissal of RCB captain Virat Kohli. Kohli was caught and bowled by Harshit Rana for 18 off 7 balls, playing the ball well outside his crease in pursuit of a massive target of 223 set by KKR.

Also Read: 'Fir nhi todunga': Virat Kohli bewildered as Rinku Singh breaks bat, demands new one Pre-KKR vs RCB

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's dismissal explained

The dismissal came in the third over when Virat Kohli encountered a slower delivery that appeared to be dipping towards him. Despite making contact above the waist height, the TV umpire, Michael Gough, consulted the new Hawk-Eye ball tracking technology to ascertain the delivery's legality.

Advertisement

The technology indicated that the ball would have passed Kohli at 0.92 metres from the ground had he been standing upright at the crease. Considering Kohli's waist height is recorded at 1.04 metres, the ball would have passed below his waist had he remained within his crease, confirming it as a legal delivery.

Virat Kohli, visibly displeased with the decision, expressed his dissatisfaction to the on-field umpire, a sentiment echoed by non-striker Faf du Plessis, who believed it should have been called a no-ball for height.

Advertisement

To eliminate the subjective nature of adjudicating no-balls above the waist, the IPL has introduced Hawk-Eye technology to measure the height of the ball as it passes the batter at the popping crease. This measurement is then compared against the pre-recorded toe-to-waist height of the batter when standing upright. If the ball's trajectory is higher than the recorded waist height of the batter, it is deemed a no-ball; otherwise, it's considered a fair delivery.

Also Read: ‘What is it with SRH!!??’: Sachin Tendulkar expresses awe over SRH after dominant victory against DC

Advertisement

In Virat Kohli's case, the projected path of the ball would have taken it 0.12 metres below his waist had he been standing on his crease, confirming the on-field decision as correct based on the new technology.