Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs to secure the only remaining spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was yet another nail-biting thriller as it ended on the last ball with RCB successfully defending a 219-run target. CSK needed 17 runs in the final over to qualify for the IPL playoffs but Yash Dayal put on an exceptional bowling display to deny the defending champions a shot in the knockouts.

Also Read: 'I just wish SRH beats RCB': Ambati Rayudu's stunning remark, Aaron says 'he can't digest...'- WATCH

Advertisement

Yash Dayal conceded a humongous 110-metre six on the first ball of the final over. Dhoni smashed the youngster for a massive shot that went out of the ground. It helped RCB in a way as they got another ball to bowl with which wasn't wet because of the dew. Dayal held his nerves and managed to dismiss MS Dhoni on the next delivery. The dismissal dealt a heavy blow to CSK's hopes with RCB now in the driving seat. CSK needed 10 runs off 2 balls to qualify for the playoffs and Ravindra Jadeja was on strike. The 2023 IPL final hero was unable to connect and gave away two dot balls. RCB won the match and qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

After the match ended, RCB players and support staff stormed the field to celebrate their achievement. They won six matches in a row to qualify for the playoffs despite sitting at the No. 10 position in the IPL 2024 points table at one stage in the tournament. Meanwhile, what caught everyone's eyes was MS Dhoni's absence from the post-match pleasantries. A video went viral after the match that shows MS Dhoni leaving the field without shaking hands with RCB players. Dhoni shook hands with a few RCB players and support staff who were near the dugout but he snubbed the main group including the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Mohammed Siraj.

Advertisement

Another video has now emerged showing Virat Kohli approaching the CSK dressing room, apparently in search of his former India captain MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli shares a special bond with MS Dhoni and he has talked about it on multiple occasions. The game between RCB and CSK could have been Dhoni's last as he had previously hinted at retiring after the IPL 2024 season.

Advertisement

Dhoni didn't come on ground for handshake

Then kohli goes in the csk camp to meet him 👀 pic.twitter.com/FkEfHhJzrD — Vir8 (@wronggfooted)

Also Read: 'Come back, Impact Player is on': Virat Kohli wants retired legend to return in 2025, it's not ABD

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some people speculated that MS Dhoni left the field without shaking hands with RCB players because of their prolonged celebrations. However, nothing could be confirmed as to why Dhoni left the field early. Apart from RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals have also qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs. KKR and SRH will play in Qualifier 1 on May 21, while RCB and RR will play in Eliminator on May 22.