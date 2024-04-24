Advertisement

In a recent episode of the 'Club Prairie Fire' cricket podcast, former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist posed an intriguing question to former India opener Virender Sehwag: "Will Indian players ever be able to access the other leagues?" Sehwag's response was characteristically candid and laced with his trademark wit.

‘No need. We are rich people’: Sehwag

"No, why? No need. We're rich people, we don't go to poor countries," Virender Sehwag quipped, drawing laughter from the hosts and probably many listeners.

Virender Sehwag's answer sheds light on the enormous success and financial allure of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL, often dubbed the world's premier T20 cricket league, has not only transformed the landscape of Indian cricket but also significantly elevated the financial status of its players. With hefty contracts, lucrative endorsements, and a massive fan following, Indian players find themselves in a position where they don't feel the need to seek opportunities in other foreign T20 leagues.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'If you play at MI for long, your head will explode': Ex-MI player exposes culture at Mumbai Indians

Additionally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body for cricket in the country, has imposed restrictions on Indian players participating in foreign T20 leagues. According to BCCI regulations, Indian players must retire from all forms of domestic and international cricket, including the IPL, before they can take part in overseas leagues.

Advertisement

Virender Sehwag also shared a captivating story about receiving an offer to play in Australia's Big Bash League after being dropped from the Indian team and solely playing in the IPL. He mentioned being offered $100,000 but turned it down, jokingly remarking that he spends that much on a single vacation. His tale had the podcast's other guests, including Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, laughing heartily.

Advertisement

Also Read: EMBARRASING: No Place for India's vice-captain as Ambati Rayudu picks India's T20 World Cup squad

Sehwag shared another amusing anecdote about receiving a call from Sky Sports, the British broadcaster, offering him a commentary role. He recounted telling them they wouldn't be able to meet his price. Undeterred, Sky Sports persisted, asking Sehwag to name his price. When Sehwag quoted $10,000 per day, Sky Sports conceded, admitting they couldn't afford him.