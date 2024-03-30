×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

'Vizag is our second home, not a neutral venue': DC Head Coach Ponting ahead of first home game

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first home game of IPL 2024 in Visakhapatnam

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting | Image:DC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After suffering two defeats in two matches, the JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals will look to turn things around when they take on the Chennai Super Kings in their first home match of the IPL 2024 at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Reflecting on the results so far, Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting said, "We had a couple of chats about our cricket and the consensus out of those meetings is that we have played some really good and bad cricket. So, we need to find somewhere in the middle where we can play consistently good cricket over 40 overs. We could have easily won both our first games, with Ishant going down in the first game didn't really help and the other day we went for a few more runs in the bowling innings of that match."

Advertisement

"However, we are very confident that we're going to be able to turn things around against a good CSK team, but it's just a matter of us playing our best cricket for 40 overs," he added while addressing media during the pre-match press conference.

Speaking about the approach going forward in the tournament, Ponting said, "It's not a short tournament, it's quite a long tournament, but by saying that, you would prefer to get off to a good start than get off to a slow start. We have still got 12 games to play. I'm pretty sure we'll have a more positive intent going into this game, we'll be a lot more aggressive in this game than we've been in the first couple of games, and I think if we take the right attitude into this game then we can definitely win."

Advertisement

When asked about playing two home matches in Visakhapatnam, the former Australia Captain said, "This is our second home for this tournament, this is not a neutral venue by any chance."

"We have got our first two games here and we want to make sure that this is a place that we can win," he concluded.

Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their next game at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.  

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

3 minutes ago
Case registered against Elvish Yadav

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel-Sacha Controversy

10 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda with his father

Deverakonda On His Family

11 minutes ago
accident

2 kids killed

13 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Vishal Bhardwaj

Kartik-Vishal's Next

13 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s Viral Video

15 minutes ago
Russian flag

Russia's Central Bank

19 minutes ago
Congress Leaders Suffering From Kangana Phobia: BJP

Kangana Phobia: BJP

28 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Box Office Trivia

36 minutes ago
Wealthiest countries in BRICS by GDP

Egypt to receive first in

38 minutes ago
Telecom

AT&T data breach

an hour ago
Para Athletes

India gets praise

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor, Yash

Update On Yash's Toxic

an hour ago
Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Gets Bail

an hour ago
Cameron Green

Green on playing in IPL

an hour ago
Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting

Ponting on DC's plight

an hour ago
Pregnant Seema Haider’s gripping tale of love, danger and international intrigue

Seema Haider

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bulandshahr

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Upset Over Relationship Issues, B.Tech Student Dies by Suicide in Noida

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Daughter-in-Law of Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Joins BJP

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  5. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo