Advertisement

The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians' season-opening clash had the fans taking. It was the homecoming of Hardik, which was not received well. Thousands of people made sure that the reception that Pandya received was not positive. Apart from the boos from the crowd, some of Pandya's strategy was not received well by his teammates. After the match, some of the team's top players went straight to Rohit Sharma as they engaged in some chatter. The moment has since gone viral over social media.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya HEAVILY BOOED by Ahmedabad crowd, welcomed with 'Rohit, Rohit' chants - WATCH

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, among others, interact with Rohit Sharma after MI's loss to GT

It looks like major cracks have formed within the Mumbai Indians' one family. During the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya gave some orders to Jasprit Bumrah, which he seemingly did not like. Rohit Sharma was walking towards Bumrah and he turned to him as both of them talked. Jasprit did not look happy, and Rohit tried to calm him down as they had a match going on. Throughout the match, Hardik Pandya's decisions were lambasted as he opened the bowling instead of Bumrah. At the dugout, Some of the players, namely, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah and Arjun Tendulkar were interacting with Rohit Sharma after the match. On the other hand, Pandya and Kishan were interacting with GT skipper Shubman Gill.

Advertisement

Rohit and bumrah both fumed seeing that mdc captaincy from hardik 😭pic.twitter.com/0zJIjWhdaG — 🇵🇹🐐 (@Wanderers30_) March 24, 2024

While the team members' interaction remains unconfirmed, the rumors suggest that there are cracks in the squad as Hardik fails to maintain team morale.

Advertisement

Given Rohit Sharma's pomp, the fans haven't yet acknowledged Pandya as the skipper. Also, Hardik giving bearings to Rohit Sharma was something that the fans didn't appreciate as the spectators in the venue poured in consistent boos over the new MI captain. On the other hand, Shubman Gill led the Gujarat Titans to victory over the five-time IPL champions in his first game as captain.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's unrespectful treatment of Rohit Sharma in MI vs GT makes fans furious; Raina reacts

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians kept up with the practice of losing their initial match of IPL beginning around 2012, with Gujarat Titans grabbing an unrealistic six-run triumph in an outright exhilarating match on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With 80k+ fans in attendance, The fans completely supported the host group and rooted for MI's Rohit Sharma. While Jasprit Bumrah bowled several astounding spells to limit Gujarat Titans to 168 for 6 out of 20 overs, MI became lost after Rohit Sharma's excusal to wind up on 162 for 9 out of 20 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)