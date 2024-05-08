Advertisement

In the 57th match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clashed with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, with SRH emerging victorious by 10 wickets, handing Pat Cummins a delightful birthday present. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head showcased a stellar performance, forging an unbeaten partnership of 167 runs to seal the game in just 9.4 overs without conceding a wicket.

The cricket fraternity has been abuzz with excitement over SRH's phenomenal power-hitting display, drawing praise from the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Akkash Chopra. Here are some of the reactions that are going viral on social media.

What the hell just happened in Hyd 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 #Travishead & @IamAbhiSharma4 Hitting sixes like taking singles. Chased 165 in 9.4 overs . Should Team India include Abhishek in the bench strenth ?? @IPL @BCCI @SunRisers 💥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh)

This IPL has showed us one thing—There’s no dearth of power-hitters in Indian cricket. A few of them are still uncapped. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash)

WE'VE JUST CHASED DOWN 1️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ IN 9.4 OVERS 🙇‍♂️🫡🔥💥🙏#SRHvLSG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers)

Not sure if this is a T20 or T10 at this point...#SRHvLSG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers)

SRH vs LSG: Abhishek, Travis chase down the target in 9.4 overs

Blazing fifties by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday.

Head (89 not out, 30b) and Abhishek (75 not out, 28b) pummelled LSG bowlers for their stand for the opening wicket, and raced past the target of 166 in just 9.4 overs.

Earlier, Ayush Badoni's unbeaten fifty carried LSG to 165 for four on a slow pitch.

For the Super Giants, Badoni (55 not out) and Pooran (48 not out) played handy knocks.

Pooran and Badoni added 99 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket for SRH.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler (2/12).

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 165/4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 29, Nicholas Pooran 48 not out, Ayush Badoni 55 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/12) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 167 for no loss in 9.4 overs (Travis Head 89 not out , Abhishek Sharma 75 not out).

(With PTI inputs)