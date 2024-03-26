'I know my name is...': Virat Kohli shows no mercy to doubters of his T20 World Cup 2024 chances

Advertisement

Virat Kohli anchored the innings during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match number 5. The RCB's batting general put on 77 runs in 49 balls and kept his side in the hunt right till the end. Unfortunately, he could not take the side past the 177-run target set by Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing blitz to guide RCB to its first win of IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli comes up with a strong statement following the end of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Following the culmination of the match, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a 4-wicket win, Virat Kohli was adjudged with the Player of the Match award. Whether it is on the field or on the mic, Virat Kohli never fails to showcase his expressive side. The 35-year-old did not disappoint in this case as well. In the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli made it known that while it is true that his name is big enough to give any tournament traction, his performance is still top-notch and when it comes to T20 cricket, he still got it.

"I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. I've still got it I guess." Virat Kohli said during the presentation ceremony.

What does the statement mean? Is it a hint that Virat Kohli will play the upcoming T20 World Cup

Though it is a cryptic statement of sorts, but considering what made it to the mainstream just before the start of the World Cup, it could be a hint that he sees himself fit enough to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Earlier, some strong reports came out that selectors are not sure whether to lock in Virat Kohli for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start in June, or not. The assertions also highlighted that chief selector Ajit Agarkar has had a dialogue with Kohli regarding his place in the T20 squad of India.





