Yash Dayal, who was at the end of heavy fire from Rinku Singh during the much-talked-about KKR vs GT match of last season, is seemingly still haunted by his past. The pacer was hit for five consecutive sixes in the last over of the match, which KKR snatched from the jaws of defeat. However, a year has gone by, and Dayal has switched his franchise in the meanwhile but apparently the dreadful memories are yet to be cleaned out.

Fans criticise Murali Kartik for his contentious statement

During the IPL 2024 match between RCB and PBKS, former India cricketer, Murali Kartik, who is a part of the broadcaster panel of the tournament, hurled a certain phrase on the mic, which did not sit well with users on social media. As Yash Dayal was on a roll with the ball for RCB during the PBKS innings, Kartik gave air to the phrase "Someone's trash is someone's treasure." It is anybody's guess what Kartik was referring to through his words, but many social media users were disgruntled with the statement of Kartik in unison.

How can someone say this that too in front of whole country — Rudra 💜 (@invincible39) March 25, 2024

It’s rubbish statement from a commentator — 𝔸𝕪𝕒𝕒𝕟 (@Retired__hurt) March 25, 2024

He didn't Said Yash Dayal is Trash but he said it as Proverb still not a Good way of saying though — Pandu Raju (@CSKianPaanduRaj) March 25, 2024

Very very poor and irresponsible from Murali Kartik — Sudharshan R (@rsudharshan95) March 25, 2024

IPL 2024: Yash Dayal finishes with economical figures in RCB vs PBKS match

Yash Dayal was a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in IPL 2023. He was released by the GT franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. RCB picked him up at the price of 5 crore. The player showcased impressive performance with the ball in the RCB vs PBKS match, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He was frugal and finished with the economical figures of 4 overs and 23 runs. He also picked up the prized scalp of Sam Curran.

