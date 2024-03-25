×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

'It's a rubbish statement': Murali Kartik draws severe flak for his contentious remark on Yash Dayal

Murali Kartik draws severe criticism over a statement he made during the commentary stint in the RCB vs PBKS match of IPL 2024. Read on.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Murali Kartik and Yash Dayal
Murali Kartik and Yash Dayal | Image:BCCI/IPL/jio Cinema
Yash Dayal, who was at the end of heavy fire from Rinku Singh during the much-talked-about KKR vs GT match of last season, is seemingly still haunted by his past. The pacer was hit for five consecutive sixes in the last over of the match, which KKR snatched from the jaws of defeat. However, a year has gone by, and Dayal has switched his franchise in the meanwhile but apparently the dreadful memories are yet to be cleaned out.

Fans criticise Murali Kartik for his contentious statement

During the IPL 2024 match between RCB and PBKS, former India cricketer, Murali Kartik, who is a part of the broadcaster panel of the tournament, hurled a certain phrase on the mic, which did not sit well with users on social media.  As Yash Dayal was on a roll with the ball for RCB during the PBKS innings, Kartik gave air to the phrase "Someone's trash is someone's treasure." It is anybody's guess what Kartik was referring to through his words, but many social media users were disgruntled with the statement of Kartik in unison.

IPL 2024: Yash Dayal finishes with economical figures in RCB vs PBKS match

Yash Dayal was a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in IPL 2023. He was released by the GT franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. RCB picked him up at the price of 5 crore. The player showcased impressive performance with the ball in the RCB vs PBKS match, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He was frugal and finished with the economical figures of 4 overs and 23 runs. He also picked up the prized scalp of Sam Curran. 
 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

