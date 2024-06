Published 20:23 IST, May 26th 2024

'BALL OF THE IPL 2024': Mitchell Starc's UNPLAYABLE ball shocks Abhishek Sharma in IPL 2024 final

Mitchell Starc started the proceedings for KKR and got the wicket on the penultimate delivery of the first over in the form of Abhishek Sharma in KKR vs SRH.