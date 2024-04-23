Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his return to form in spectacular fashion, slamming a scintillating century, his second in the IPL. However, what caught everyone's attention was his fearless approach against the veteran India pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

Also Read: BCCI takes action against Sam Curran over umpire incident, PBKS captain admits to making mistake

Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes Jasprit Bumrah for massive six

During his explosive innings, Jaiswal showcased his audacious batting prowess by smashing Jasprit Bumrah for two consecutive boundaries - a towering six followed by a boundary. The highlight of the onslaught came in the 15th over off a free hit, after Bumrah's delivery was adjudged a no-ball. Jaiswal's six was so colossal that it appeared to be heading into the stratosphere, leaving fans and experts in awe of his raw power and timing.

Advertisement

The Rajasthan Royals' opener didn't just stop at demolishing Jasprit Bumrah; he went on to anchor his team's chase masterfully. Chasing a challenging target of 180 set by the Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals showcased a dominant batting display, with Yashasvi Jaiswal remaining unbeaten till the end. Rajasthan Royals comfortably chased down the target with 9 wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare, highlighting their batting depth and Jaiswal's match-winning contribution.

The victory would undoubtedly work as an additional morale booster for the Rajasthan Royals, who have been in phenomenal form this season. It would also instill a sense of confidence in Jaiswal, who has faced criticism for his lack of runs in the earlier matches.

Advertisement

Jaiswal doesn’t fear Bumrah because who hits a six like this — Kosha (@imkosha)

Also Read: 'Give Starc as many runs. DK wasn’t getting off': Andre Russell's successful plan in KKR vs RCB game

Advertisement

While Yashasvi Jaiswal's breathtaking innings will be remembered for his fearless approach against one of the best pacers in the world, it also serves as a testament to his immense talent and potential. His ability to take on and dominate top-quality bowling attacks, as demonstrated against Bumrah, bodes well for his future and the Rajasthan Royals' campaign in the IPL.