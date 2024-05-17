Advertisement

The Gujarat Titans went through a critical transition in the 2024 season after Hardik Pandya departed from the franchise. The star Indian all-rounder went back to his boyhood IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, and he was made the skipper of the team, succeeding Rohit Sharma. After Pandya's departure, the onus was on Shubman Gill as the management made him the skipper. He led the Titans through a decent season, with five wins and seven losses in this season as the franchise was eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since its origin. The Titans' campaign due to the match against KKR getting washed out due to rain, and after their campaign ended, a former skipper of the Indian Cricket team offered his perspective on his run.

Ex-IND captain offers his take on Shubman Gill's run as GT skipper, offers a big remark

Former Team India skipper and one of India's finest leg-spin bowlers, Anil Kumble, offered his perspective on Shubman Gill's legacy so far as the GT skipper during an appearance at JioCinema. The Indian spin great affirmed that it is not easy to lead a side in the first season and emerge successful. Kumble also said that Shubman will become better as a skipper as he gets more experience.

"It's never easy coming into an IPL season for the first time leading a side. You are not going to have success the first time around. I know Hardik Pandya had success for GT when he became captain for GT in his first season. But what I like about Shubman Gill in the IPL has been his aggressive approach.

"When he was the captain, he set fields to take wickets. Yes, I know he has Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed, but still, you need to keep those fielders in catching positions. It didn't work out for them this season. They didn't qualify. But I'm sure all those experiences would be a learning curve for him, and he will only grow and get better. The more you do it, the better you get. The more experience you get and you will be able to handle those situations much better," Kumble mentioned.

Anil Kumble further said that the Titans lacking players like Mohammed Shami and David Miller was a key factor for GT being an unstable side. Moreover, he declared that Shubman Gill should be content with his first season as a skipper.

After the IPL 2024 season, Shubman Gill will be a part of the T20 World Cup as a travelling reserve alongside Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and more.