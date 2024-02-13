Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

India finds the NEXT SOURAV GANGULY: New 'king of the off-side’ UNEARTHED by team management?

IND vs ENG: Irfan Pathan drew parallels between current Indian player and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, emphasizing their proficiency in off-side batting

Vishal Tiwari
India finds it's next Sourav Ganguly?
India finds it's next Sourav Ganguly? | Image:BCCI/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, likening the young opener's playing style to that of Sourav Ganguly. Jaiswal's remarkable performances in the ongoing Test series against England have earned him widespread acclaim, particularly for his maiden Test double-hundred in the second Test at Visakhapatnam.

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal the new king of off-side?

Speaking at a public event broadcast by Star Sports, Irfan Pathan drew parallels between Jaiswal and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, emphasizing their proficiency in off-side batting. Pathan expressed confidence in Jaiswal's future with the senior national team, citing his inspiring journey from humble beginnings to success.

“There’s one player who I’m excited for, he is Yashasvi Jaiswal. Now, it has to be seen how he performs in IPL. What an exciting player he is. He possesses the off-side game, just like Dada (Sourav Ganguly). Just like we used to see him and say, ‘He’s the king of the off-side’," Irfan Pathan said.

“If he goes on to play for the next 10 years, we will speak about his game as much as we spoke about Dada’s. Jaiswal is that kind of a player. And now he has scored a double hundred in international cricket and he has a great background story,” the former India all-rounder added.

Jaiswal has solidified his position as the preferred opener in the Indian Test side, offering the team a valuable left-right combination at the top of the batting order. With India missing key players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer in Rajkot, Jaiswal will play a crucial role in shouldering the responsibility of scoring at the top.

The third Test match is scheduled to take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15 to 19. The five-match series is currently levelled at 1-1. England won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, while India won the second Test in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

