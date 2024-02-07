English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Is Team India unbeatable at home? India skipper Rohit Sharma gives candid answers to the question

India might be an indomitable force at home, but captain Rohit Sharma said he wouldn't want to label themselves as "unbeatable". India have remained unbeaten at home for past 12 years and the last team to beat the hosts in their own backyard was England under Alastair Cook, back in 2012.

Press Trust Of India
India might be an indomitable force at home, but captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he wouldn't want to label themselves as "unbeatable" and they need to play consistent cricket to trump England in the five-match series. The first Test between India and England will start here from Thursday, and Rohit said his primary focus is the strategies of his side.

India have remained unbeaten at home for past 12 years and the last team to beat the hosts in their own backyard was England under Alastair Cook, back in 2012.

"I don't think we are unbeatable. We don’t want to think like that. But whatever past records that we have over the last decade or so, do not guarantee that we will come out on top in this series. We have to play well to win this series," said Rohit during his pre-match press meet here on Wednesday.

Rohit also said the win over South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town has given the side a lot of confidence ahead of the series against England.

"The Cape Town win was good but this match is in Hyderabad. It is different conditions, different opposition. But yeah, that win has given us a lot of confidence and we can take that into this series," said Rohit. PTI KHS KHS

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

