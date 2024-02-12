Advertisement

From Alan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, and Morne Morkel to Kagiso Rabada, the Rainbow nation has always been in supply of some of the prominent express pacers. While Rabada and Anrich Nortje are ruling the current scene, the next in line is already ready, gunning to make a mark on the international front. Those who have witnessed the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, might be aware of the individual behind the context already, those who haven't, the mystery is about to unfold in 3,2, and 1.

Also Read | Netizens Go Crazy Over Dhoni's Stunning Long-Hair Look With Kala Chasma

Advertisement

Is Kwena Maphaka destined to be the next big thing in the world of international cricket?

Kwena Maphaka, who took the U-19 World Cup by storm, picking up three 5-wicket hauls and ending up with 21 wickets in the tournament, is a player to watch out for. The South African emerged as almost unplayable throughout the teen World Cup and following the culmination of the event, he was given the prize for his exceptional performance. He was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament.

Advertisement

The pace sensation is already a fierce competitor with bowling speeds ranging from 140-150 Kmph. Moreover, the maturity of knowing what length will trouble the batsman at the mere age of 17, is just a sign of a whirlwind that is about to strike the world cricket.

Also Read | Australia denied clear run-out in BIZZARE scenes - WATCH

What could be Kwena Maphaka's next big assignment?

After the outstanding display with the ball, a call-up to the national side is apparently not far. However, the masses may get the first sight of him when he will feature in the IPL. The scouts may have noted his performance and may have endured the aggravation of the bosses for letting the talented youngster go unsold during the IPL 2024 auction. Nevertheless, one of the franchises may make the amends soon.

With the performance he has showcased, the quickie may even get into the scheme of things for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. If it happens and India and South Africa come face to face, it would be absolutely thrilling to see what will happen when Maphaka will bowl a short bowl to perhaps the greatest short ball player of all time, Rohit Sharma. What do you reckon will happen?