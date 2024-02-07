Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Is Virat Kohli at Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya?

There were reports of former India captain Virat Kohli asking BCCI for a leave to Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was expected to reach Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. There were reports of Kohli asking BCCI for a leave to attend the ceremony and there were videos circulating on social media of the cricketer reaching the birth city of Lord Ram. However, the question on every sports fans mind is that if Kohli is attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?

There has no confirmation regarding the availability of Kohli in Ayodhya and the Indian cricketer hasn't been seen at the Ram Janmaboomi Temple so far. Even India captain Rohit Sharma was invited for the ceremony but he also has been absent. Besides some recent developments, it looks like Kohli might not attend the historical event in Ayodhya. The guest list included several big names like World Cup-winning captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Virendra Sehwag, and Indian cricket coach Rahul Dravid. 

ALSO READ | LIVE Ram Mandir: PM Modi Performs Pran Pratishtha Rituals Inside Garbh Griha, Bhagwat Accompanies

Former India Cricketer Mithali Raj was present at the venue and expressed her joy at being a part of the grand occasion. "I feel what one feels when they are at a very religious place...We all wanted this for a very long time and I feel it is a calling to be here on this big occasion. It's a celebration and we are all happy to be here and be part of the celebration," she said via ANI.

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal also reached Ayodhya and said that her joy cannot be expressed in words. "I think this is a big day for all of us. I am fortunate to have received the opportunity to be here today. We will have the darshan of Lord Ram here. So, we are waiting for that moment ...I can't express my joy in words..., " Nehwal said.

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared a video showcasing his joy from the grand Ram Mandir

Former India captain Anil Kumble also reached the temple and expressed his delight

The Ram Mandir Pram Pratishtha Ceremony is a historic event in the country, as Lord Ram will return to his birthplace in Ayodhya to visit his Janma Bhoomi. It is a long-awaited moment for Hindus and Indians all around the world, and the dream of seeing the Lord in his birthplace will finally be fulfilled.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:32 IST

