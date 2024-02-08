Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer punished for disciplinary issues, selectors not happy- Report

India selectors are not happy with Ishan Kishan's decision to skip international cricket while being seen on TV shows and also partying with MS Dhoni in Dubai.

Republic Sports Desk
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer | Image:Screengrab/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
There has been a lot of speculation regarding Ishan Kishan's whereabouts in recent times. The India wicket-keeper batsman has not played for the team since the Australia T20I series after the ODI World Cup. Even in the ODI WC, Kishan did not play a lot of matches as KL Rahul was preferred by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as the first-choice wicketkeeper. Kishan, who played impressive knocks last year like against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, decided to take a leave of absence citing mental fatigue after the IND vs AUS series. He has not been selected by the committee since then. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer was dropped from the team for the India vs Afghanistan T20I series. The rumours mills are rife with speculations regarding their issues and why they were not selected.

3 things you need to know

  • Ishan Kishan has not played for India since the Australia T20I series after the ODI World Cup
  • Selectors not happy with Ishan Kishan's attitude
  • Shreyas Iyer also not selected for IND vs AFG T20I series

ALSO READ | Is BCCI looking for an Ishan Kishan substitute? Big update emerges on IND batter's availability

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan dropped from the team due to disciplinary issues

Now a report has emerged which has highlighted the reason behind Kishan and Iyer's disappearance from Team India. According to Anandabazar Patrika, both Iyer and Kishan were dropped from the team due to disciplinary issues.

The selectors are not happy with Kishan's decision to skip international cricket while being seen on TV shows and also partying with MS Dhoni in Dubai. The issue has become so serious that the selectors are willing to leave him out of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA this year.

Ishan Kishan hits a fifty in 29 balls against Australia. Image: AP

With regards to Shreyas Iyer, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee asked the India batter to play in the Ranji Trophy to sort out issues after a disappointing Test series against South Africa. However, Iyer wanted to take a leave and skip domestic cricket. Iyer was then dropped from the IND vs AFG T20I series. Iyer has since then decided to play Ranji Trophy and has confirmed his availability for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh on January 12.

ALSO READ | Moving on from CWC 23 to T20 World Cup 2024: Selectors need to address the Elephant in the Room!

Now, it remains to be seen how the selectors will react to the development while selecting the squad for the India vs England series.

India's squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

