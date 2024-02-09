Ishan Kishan continues to IGNORE Dravid's ADVICE: IND star's latest action gets more scrutiny

Advertisement

The situation surrounding Ishan Kishan has been getting murkier day by day. The star wicketkeeper-batter was in action at the ODI World Cup and then competed in the Australia series after that. But Kishan has opted out of the team, citing mental fatigue. Team India has gone to the top to compete against South Africa and is currently facing against England in a red-ball series. But Kishan is nowhere to be found, as he has been seen vacationing. It looks like his comeback is not happening anytime soon.

Ishan Kishan still unavailable from Jharkhand team's Ranji matches!

Ishan Kishan's absence is causing a stir lately, and it isn't getting a clear conclusion. While coach Rahul Dravid has opened up on how Kishan could make a comeback in the senior team, the keeper-batter doesn't seem to be in a hurry.

The 25-year-old Kishan did not play in Jharkhand's first five Ranji Trophy matches despite being expected to. As it happens, Kishan will also be absent from the Ranji Trophy's sixth round of fixtures. Kishan was reportedly seen "working out and practising," in Vadodara, Gujarat, according to sources from Cricbuzz. The 25-year-old, who hopes to return to the international establishment, has reportedly been living in the city for the past few weeks and has been using the Reliance Stadium/IPCL Ground facilities.

The report adds that Ishan Kishan has been practising with the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - in the Vadodara Cricket facility.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya will compete together in the upcoming season of the IPL 2024 with the Mumbai Indians. However, his return to the International scene is still under wraps. Given that Coach Dravid has laid the groundwork that Kishan needs to take part in domestic cricket ahead of his senior team return, it is yet to be seen what happens next.