Updated March 5th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

ISPL 2024: 'Bahubali' Sumeet Dhekale to Lead Chennai Singams Pride in Indian Street Premier League

Indian Street Premier League: Hailing from Mumbai, Sumeet Dhekale, also known as 'Bahubali,' has made a mark in the tennis cricket world.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian Street Premier League
Indian Street Premier League | Image:ISPL
  • 2 min read
Chennai Singams, co-owned by business stalwarts Rajdipkumar Gupta, Sandipkumar Gupta, and actor Suriya Sivakumar, today announced a proficient left-handed batsman, Sumeet Dhekale, as the team captain to lead the Chennai Singams pride. Dhekale was acquired by the team for a whopping ₹19 Lakhs making him the most expensive player in the Singams Squad.

Hailing from Mumbai, Sumeet Dhekale, also known as 'Bahubali,' has made a mark in the tennis cricket world. Originally from Nalasopara, Mumbai he successfully transitioned from conventional leather ball to tennis ball cricket, excelling in various sports after joining the NSP Team. Despite being a BA graduate, his primary focus has always been cricket. Dhekale gives the credit for his success to his father, Varadh Dhekale, a cricket enthusiast, who played a pivotal role in fostering the family's passion for the sport.

This 35-year-old player has two decades of experience in the field and will be leading the team along with Sanjay Kanojjiya, as the Vice – Captain. Chennai Singams secured 16 players for a total of ₹96.4 Lakhs from various regions across the country in the ISPL auction. The formidable lineup of players other than the captain and vice-captain include Dilip Binjwa, Sagar Ali, Farhat Ahmed, Farman Khan, R Thavith Kumar, Venkatachalpathi Vignesh, Aniket Sanap, Bablu Patil, Harish Parmar, Ketan Mhatre, Rajdeep Jadeja, Vedant Mayekar, Vishwanath Jadhav, and Pankaj Patel.

Talking about the acquisition, Rajdip Gupta, Co-owner, Chennai Singams said, "This is a moment of pride for the Chennai Singams family. With the increasing interest in professional tennis tournaments and the significant participation in tennis cricket, the decision to appoint Sumeet as the leader is a testament to our belief that he will elevate the team to new heights through his intelligence and experience in the game."

Sumeet Dhekale, Captain, Chennai Singams said, "Leading the Chennai Singams team as the captain is a tremendous honour. Leagues like the Indian Street Premier League provide excellent exposure and aid in the growth of individuals, allowing them to showcase their skills. As per our practice sessions and the stellar performances of our players, I am 100% sure we’re here to win and become the first-ever ISPL champions."

The ISPL is set to commence from March 6th to 15th, 2024, at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

