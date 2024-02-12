English
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

'It affected my family': Glenn Maxwell reflects on the drinking incident that put him into hospital

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell reflected on the drinking episode that put him into hospital. Maxwell played a match-winning knock against WI in 2nd T20I.

Republic Sports Desk
Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell | Image:AP
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell reflected on his recent drinking episode. According to the reports that spiraled almost a month ago, Maxwell's alcohol consumption during an event went out of control to a stage where he was completely sloshed and had to be taken to a hospital. Fortunately, no serious damage was sustained and was discharged shortly afterwards. Looking back at the event, Big Show isn't proud of the incident and admits that it affected his family more than himself.

Glenn Maxwell on his drinking incident

According to 7news, Maxwell visited Adelaide in January before supposedly meeting former cricketer Brett Lee, who was performing with his band Six & Out. The Victorian was reportedly hospitalized following an alcohol-related but thankfully got out of there quickly. 

After receiving the Player of the Match award in the Australia vs West Indies second T20I on Sunday, the veteran said (via Perth Now):

"I think probably it affected my family a little bit more than it affected me. I knew I had that week off. And obviously, that incident was less than ideal, and the timing. But I had that week off, I knew I had that week off away from the game. And I came back and got back into my running, my gym program and it felt really good and refreshed once I got back. And it's all been focused on getting myself ready for this (T20) series and what's to come."

Paying heed to the same, Australian head coach Andrew McDonald advices Glenn Maxwell to watch his ways. He also stressed the importance of the spin-bowling all-rounder in the team.

Glenn Maxwell registers 5th T20I ton

Glenn Maxwell played a wonderful match-winning knock against West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series. Chasing 208, Australia needed a get-go from the outset. They somewhat got it but it was Maxwell's unbeaten knock of 120, that took WI out of the game. Australia won the match by 6 wickets, and thereby have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. Maxwell hit 12 fours and 8 ferocious sixes in his innings. Also, it was Maxwell's 5th T20I century, putting him on level terms with India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

