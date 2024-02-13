Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Why there were no rank turners for the first two India vs England Tests? Kuldeep Yadav responds

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Tuesday said that rank turners might come into play in the ongoing Test battle against England but admitted that sporting tracks, like the ones seen in the first two games, are "good for cricket". The two sides have assembled for the third Test starting on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav on the field during the IND vs ENG match in Vizag | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Tuesday said that rank turners might come into play in the ongoing Test battle against England but admitted that sporting tracks, like the ones seen in the first two games, are "good for cricket".

The two sides have assembled here for the third Test starting at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium from Thursday, with the series poised at 1-1.

Advertisement

"Overall, everything is important. The fast bowlers also come into play, like you saw in the last match. So (good wickets) are good for cricket. It is not (the case) that you will not get to see rank turners going forward. Hopefully, in the future you will see (turning tracks)," Kuldeep said while addressing a media conference ahead of India's training session on Tuesday.

A depleted India were pushed by an aggressive England, who beat them comfortably in the first Test, but the hosts bounced back in the second. Both the matches were played on pitches that were not predominantly spin-friendly and had something for everyone.

Advertisement

"I have no idea. I haven't played on rank turners. I did not play in the last series (Border-Gavaskar series in February-March last year) at home," he replied when asked why there were no rank turners for the first two Tests.

"I do not know what our approach or thinking would be. It is basically the team management's decision. Obviously, all of you also want to watch good cricket. For good cricket, it's important (that the wickets are good)," he said.

Advertisement

Kuldeep chose to side-step when asked whether rank turners should be there or not.

"I do not know that, I enjoy playing, whenever I get an opportunity to play, whether it is on a flat track or on a rank turner...batting too is important for us, not just spin bowling," he said.

Advertisement

"When we say it is going to be a batting (friendly) wicket, we do not mean that 700-800 runs will be scored here, but it will be a better wicket compared to playing on a rank turner," he said.

England's approach unusual for Test cricket 

Kuldeep admitted that England's aggressive approach with the bat has been unusual to deal with in Test cricket.

"...in Test cricket, you are not used to having someone with such an attacking batting approach. But at the same time, you are more involved in the game. As a spinner you are more focused on the game, how you are going to bowl and what your approach will be," he said.

Advertisement

"Sometimes in Test cricket, you are not overly worried if the batter would attack much and you focus on how to dismiss them.

"But here the approach is different, they are in attacking mode so you have to plan on how to restrict them because (if they are) playing more shots, then more opportunities are being created to take a wicket," he added.

Advertisement

Opportunity for youngsters 

India have been depleted further with KL Rahul set to miss the third Test, but Kuldeep said it is an opportunity for young players in the side to prove their mettle.

Advertisement

"...that gives a chance to a newcomer who can get the opportunity. I am sure they have done really well in domestic cricket and it is their time to show what they have got. It is good for Indian cricket and for the individuals as well," he said.

Kuldeep, however, hoped that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be back into the side to play on his home turf after suffering a hamstring injury in the first Test.

Advertisement

"He is doing his routine (work). He did one session yesterday (Monday) and I think he is available," Kuldeep said. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

21 minutes ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

2 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

2 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

2 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

16 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

16 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

16 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

17 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

17 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

20 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kate Winslet Says Life After Titanic Success Was 'Horrible' - Here's Why

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. 'BAPS Temple Possible Due to Your Love For India': PM Modi to UAE Prez

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Selena Shares Loved Up Pictures With Beau Benny

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  4. WBCHSE suspends primary classes during Bengal class 12 board exams

    Education10 minutes ago

  5. NTPC's Ayodhya Solar PV project starts commercial operations

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement