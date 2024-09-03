sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Time to make amends': Cummins Approaches India Challenge in Border-Gavaskar Series with Seriousness

Published 13:25 IST, September 3rd 2024

'Time to make amends': Cummins Approaches India Challenge in Border-Gavaskar Series with Seriousness

Australian captain Pat Cummins is looking at the upcoming five-match rubber against India as a chance to "make amends" for the successive Test series defeats at home against their fierce rivals.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Year Ender 2023 Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins | Image: X/ @CricCrazyJohns
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:21 IST, September 3rd 2024