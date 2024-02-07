Advertisement

On the first day of the second Test against England, India were 336/6 after 93 overs. The standout player was opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 179 out of 257 deliveries without losing. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Rajat Patidar made contributions as India rallied after losing early wickets. R. Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir led England's bowling assault, both taking two wickets. The aim of the match is evenly matched; India wants to build on their winning start, while England seeks to gain ground quickly on day two.

3 things you need to know

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 179 runs in 257 deliveries (not-out) on Day 1

India poised 335 runs at loss of 6 wickets on Day 1 of the 2nd Test

India vs England 2nd Test will resume today

Also Read: What has gone wrong with 'Prince' Shubman Gill? Locating shortcomings

Advertisement

World of cricket reacts to Yashavi Jaiswal’s incredible knock

Sanjay Manjrekar praised Yashasvi Jaiswal's attitude against England's experienced James Anderson, calling it "an excellent sign." In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, he said,

Advertisement

“It wasn't like Jimmy Anderson didn't bowl much, he bowled a lot. I don't think a single boundary was hit by Jaiswal against him. That is maturity. He realized this is a bowler who's not going to give him hittable balls.” “He is an attacking player, very much a modern-day product and an IPL star as well. But a lot of the shots today were not him trying to unsettle the bowler or trying to play Bazball. It was him punishing the loose balls and that was the most impressive thing about Jaiswal. This was not so much counter-attacking but more Jaiswal batting normally and then progressively starting to dominate. And that was an excellent sign,”

Former spinner Pragyan Ojha expressed his exceptional bewilderment at the shots chosen by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Talking on the Colours, he said,

Advertisement

“He didn't get bogged down under pressure. Wickets were falling and he lost his senior partner in the form of Rohit Sharma. His partners also played and built partnerships, but the way he played, you remember only one shot where he lost his patience slightly against the off-spinner.” "Other than that, the mindset he showed and the flow with which he batted, he played on merit and showed today why he has such good numbers and why he has such a good conversion rate,"

Yashasvi Jaiswal was praised by former England captain Alastair Cook, who called him "absolutely outstanding." In a BBC interview, he said,

“He's delivered when his side need it. It was an innings of maturity and skill beyond his 22 years.” "Yashasvi Jaiswal was absolutely outstanding. The rest of the India team were 158-6 on a pretty good wicket. If you take him out of the side their fragile batting line-up is still there,"

The current second Test in Vizag, India, down 0-1 in the five-match series, ended Day 1 with a total of 336/6. Despite the lack of significant contributions beyond the second-highest individual score of 34 by Shubman Gill, the team exceeded the 300-run barrier. The lion's share of this success can be credited to the outstanding performance of the young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who finished undefeated on 179* from 257 balls. Jaiswal's innings included 17 boundaries and five sixes, which greatly increased India's total.