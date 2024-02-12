Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

It was HIS time to shine! The unusual situation of Ishan Kishan and his omission from key matches

The confusion around Ishan Kishan remains as he is still at large and training independently. But is he not prioritizing international & domestic matches?

Republic Sports Desk
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan keeping the wickets. | Image:AP
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
The scenario around Ishan Kishan is becoming murkier by the day. The top wicketkeeper-batsman competed in the ODI World Cup before moving on to the Australia series. However, Kishan has withdrawn from the team, citing mental weariness. Team India advanced to battle against South Africa and is currently facing England in a red-ball series. But Kishan is nowhere to be seen; he has been sighted on vacation. It looks like he is in a standoff with BCCI and the dynamic keeper-batter, and his return remains a big question mark.

What's wrong with Ishan Kishan?

Ishan Kishan has remained off the game since November 2023, after he pulled himself out of the series during the first three T20Is against Australia. He ignored coach Rahul Dravid's advice to compete in Ranji Trophy matches to make a return to the senior team, which has left a big question mark on her ongoing situation. 

There have been several rumblings around Ishan Kishan's absence. At one point, there was speculation that the keeper-batter was facing some disciplinary issues, but coach Dravid affirmed that there is no such thing. Ishan's social media posts also added fire, and the recent reports have also put up fuel. 

It looks like Ishan Kishan is not prioritizing national duty and is more focused on playing franchise cricket. Reports suggested that the keeper-batter was in Vadodara and was training with the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal. Since Hardik and Ishan will compete in the same team, the Mumbai Indians, in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, it may indicate that the keeper-batter is not interested in putting effort into domestic matches, which could eventually lead him to the senior team. 

Ishan Kishan could have been a crucial member of India's squad in the T20 World Cup squad. With KS Bharat's mediocre performance in the England Test series, Kishan could've been a star behind the wickets. However, he is still at large, and his return to the International scene is still under wraps.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

