Despite putting up a towering effort throughout the tournament, Team India fell short of their rivals in the U19 World Cup. The Uday Saharan fell short in chasing the given target by the Australians, leading to them winning the title for the fourth time in history. Even though India still leads with five title wins, the heart-breaking defeat piles up on the loss the senior squad dealt with in the ODI World Cup. U19 captain Uday Saharan opened up on what went wrong for the Boys in Blue in the final of the tournament.

Uday Saharan reveals what went wrong with Team India

India skipper Uday Saharan conceded that the team's batters stumbled in their approach and bore a cost for playing aggressive strokes in a devastating 79-run loss to Australia in the U-19 World Cup final. Even though India struggled in the last stage, Captain Saharan was proud of the team's strong performance throughout the competition.

"We played a few rash shots, couldn't spend more time at the crease. We had prepared but couldn't execute," Saharan said in the post-match presentation.

"It was a very good tournament. I am very proud of the boys, they all played very well. They all showed great fighting spirit from the start, very proud of them."

"We got to learn a lot from the start to now. From the coaching staff to the games, learned a lot. Now we just need to keep learning more and move ahead," he added.

Team India attempted to battle back, with Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek attempting to put up more points on the board. But they couldn't endure long as the Australians unleashed their bowling brilliance, and the Boys in Blue proceeded to make vital errors that cost them the match.

Australia won their fourth U19 World Championship, while India remains the leader in terms of title wins, having won five since the tournament's inception.

(With PTI Inputs)