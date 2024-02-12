Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

'We prepared, but couldn't execute': Uday Saharan comes out on the team's blunders in U19 showdown

India's captain, Uday Saharan, acknowledged that his batsmen made mistakes and paid the price in the U-19 World Cup final after a heartbreaking 79 runs loss.

Republic Sports Desk
Team India U19
Team India U19 huddle up ahead of the game | Image:X/@JayShah
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Despite putting up a towering effort throughout the tournament, Team India fell short of their rivals in the U19 World Cup. The Uday Saharan fell short in chasing the given target by the Australians, leading to them winning the title for the fourth time in history. Even though India still leads with five title wins, the heart-breaking defeat piles up on the loss the senior squad dealt with in the ODI World Cup. U19 captain Uday Saharan opened up on what went wrong for the Boys in Blue in the final of the tournament. 

Also Read: 'Keyboard warriors find pleasure': Irfan Pathan launches jibe at 'padosi' after India's loss to AUS

Uday Saharan reveals what went wrong with Team India  

India skipper Uday Saharan conceded that the team's batters stumbled in their approach and bore a cost for playing aggressive strokes in a devastating 79-run loss to Australia in the U-19 World Cup final. Even though India struggled in the last stage, Captain Saharan was proud of the team's strong performance throughout the competition.

"We played a few rash shots, couldn't spend more time at the crease. We had prepared but couldn't execute," Saharan said in the post-match presentation.

"It was a very good tournament. I am very proud of the boys, they all played very well. They all showed great fighting spirit from the start, very proud of them."

"We got to learn a lot from the start to now. From the coaching staff to the games, learned a lot. Now we just need to keep learning more and move ahead," he added.

Also Read: 'Stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer': Former Australia captain's harsh take on struggling India batter

Team India attempted to battle back, with Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek attempting to put up more points on the board. But they couldn't endure long as the Australians unleashed their bowling brilliance, and the Boys in Blue proceeded to make vital errors that cost them the match. 

Australia won their fourth U19 World Championship, while India remains the leader in terms of title wins, having won five since the tournament's inception.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 12th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

