Advertisement

The English Cricket Team were basking behind their Bazball approach and looked to implement it in their Test match against India. But if Day one was any proof, the Englishmen's approach fell to the ground as the Indian Cricket Team seized the opportunity and put up a towering effort. England was trolled after their Bazball attempt failed on the Indian pitches, to which Proteas legend AB de Villiers sounds off his opinion.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

England put up a score of 246 runs in the first innings

R Ashwin, Jadea made history at Dat 1 of the Test match

ENG's Bazball becomes a subject of mockery

Also Read: 'I am seeing Rishabh Pant': Yashasvi Jaiswal's gutsy knock likened to that of star IND keeper-batter

Advertisement

AB de Villiers goes HARD on England after bazball fails in India

Renowned South African cricketer AB de Villiers made a sneaky dig at England's 'Bazball' strategy on X (Formerly Twitter). He also applauded Team India's batting performance on Day 1 of the first Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Proteas legend added that India is just playing through the situation, and it is not just bazball or the fact that they did something bold and brave. AB de Villiers tweeted:

Advertisement

"India batting at 8/9 rpo (runs per over) at the start of their innings here. You don't have to call it brave, bold or bazz ball, it's literally just playing the situation. Identifying moments in a Test match where u can get ahead in the game is what it's all about. When the momentum shifts, u adapt and absorb for a period and wait for that moment again."

"And ultimately, if you don’t respect the different moments and momentum shifts in the game, it will end up biting u, no matter what kind of ball you’re playing," the former Proteas cricketer added.

Advertisement

And ultimately, if you don’t respect the different moments and momentum shifts in the game, it will end up biting u, no matter what kind of ball you’re playing😉 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 25, 2024

Also Read: 'I hope Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets in this match': Jadeja backs teammate to reach mega feat

Advertisement

As day 2 goes on, team India will look to take the lead and put up some good numbers on the board as the play goes on through the day