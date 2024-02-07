English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

'It will end up biting you': De Villiers' brutal takedown of England's 'Bazball' strategy in India

AB de Villiers has a no-nonsense take on England's bazball approach after their Day One showcase against India in the Hyderabad Test.

Pavitra Shome
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers | Image:AB de Villiers 360/Youtube
The English Cricket Team were basking behind their Bazball approach and looked to implement it in their Test match against India. But if Day one was any proof, the Englishmen's approach fell to the ground as the Indian Cricket Team seized the opportunity and put up a towering effort. England was trolled after their Bazball attempt failed on the Indian pitches, to which Proteas legend AB de Villiers sounds off his opinion. 

3 things you need to know

  • England put up a score of 246 runs in the first innings
  • R Ashwin, Jadea made history at Dat 1 of the Test match
  • ENG's Bazball becomes a subject of mockery

AB de Villiers goes HARD on England after bazball fails in India

Renowned South African cricketer AB de Villiers made a sneaky dig at England's 'Bazball' strategy on X (Formerly Twitter). He also applauded Team India's batting performance on Day 1 of the first Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Proteas legend added that India is just playing through the situation, and it is not just bazball or the fact that they did something bold and brave. AB de Villiers tweeted:

"India batting at 8/9 rpo (runs per over) at the start of their innings here. You don't have to call it brave, bold or bazz ball, it's literally just playing the situation. Identifying moments in a Test match where u can get ahead in the game is what it's all about. When the momentum shifts, u adapt and absorb for a period and wait for that moment again."

"And ultimately, if you don’t respect the different moments and momentum shifts in the game, it will end up biting u, no matter what kind of ball you’re playing," the former Proteas cricketer added. 

As day 2 goes on, team India will look to take the lead and put up some good numbers on the board as the play goes on through the day

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

