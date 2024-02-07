Advertisement

Indian domestic batter Sarfaraz Khan finally got his moment when he was selected for the Men in Blue for the 2nd Test Match against England at Vishakhapatnam. Team India is coming off a loss, and the injury blows have ruled out two players from the competition. To even the odds, the team made certain call-ups, and Sarfaraz made the cut. While there is immense happiness for the batter finally receiving the ultimate call-up, a former Team India player opines upon his chances of making it into the Playing XI.

3 things you need to know

Sarfaraz Khan was called up for the 2nd Test match between India and England

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out from action due to injuries

Apart from Sarfaraz, Washington Sundar and Sourabh Kumar have also been named in the squad.

Former IND all-rounder claims Sarfarz's breakthrough in 2nd Test match looks difficult

Former Indian Cricket Team all-rounder Irfan Pathan opened up on Sarfaraz Khan's call-up for Team India for the 2nd Test Match against England. Pathan commended the Mumbai batter and stated that while he is pleased with his participation, he would find it difficult to break into the starting XI right away.

"First of all congratulations to Sarfaraz Khan for getting into the team after a brilliant performance in domestic cricket. This is a small victory for each and every player who is playing domestic cricket and scoring runs. I was really happy as he was selected. However, it would be difficult for him to get into the playing XI as there are players like Rajat Patidar who have been waiting for a long time," Pathan said via ANI.

India lost the opening Test of the series by 28 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both sides will face each other in the series' second encounter on Friday in Vishakhapatnam.

India's updated Squad for the 2nd Test Match vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas lyer, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.