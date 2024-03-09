Advertisement

Throughout India's innings in the ongoing Test match against England, the top-order batters have put up colossal numbers to aid the team. Skipper Rohit Sharma displayed a captain's knock as he smashed a ton against the Englishmen. But it was Shubman Gill who showcased his prowess and tenacity against the bowling attack and delivered a spectacular display. Gill secured some big hits and reached his ton in their innings. Gill's display was so powerful that it made the opposition bowlers look bleak. A former England bowler also put up his POV over Gill's onslaught against England.

Shubman Gill's innings against England a 'nightmare' for the opposition, says Nick Knight

Former England cricketer Nick Knight, who is in India for commentary and analyst duties for the IND vs ENG series, was in awe of Shubman Gill's skills in the Dharamshala Test. Gill powered through the English defence and scored a ton in India's innings.

“I could talk about his batting all day, all night. I love watching him bat. I think, obviously, you can be told as many times as you like that you’re going to be good and you’re a good player and all that, but it’s not really until you convince yourself that you can do the job. I think today would have helped that massively. I mean, he unfurled some of his signature shots today. That on-drive, he should do it right-handed, really, the on-drive and that cover drive. I mean, they are fantastic,” Nick Knight said.

Apni ballebaazi se jeete har dil, kamaal khele Shubman Gill 💯🫶#IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #BazBowled #INDvENG #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/VBpIakUekG — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

“I’m a bowler, it’s probably a nightmare really watching that. But he looked in so much control today. I thought he was probably at his fluent best, actually, and he dovetailed quite nicely in that first session. He started with a half-century. I think he was on something like 26. But very quickly, Shubman was catching up and playing with great fluency,” The former English bowler added.

India's batsmen were on a tear, with Rohit Sharma (103), Shubman Gill (110), Sarfaraz Khan (56) and debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65). The only comfort for England was the sight of their captain, Ben Stokes, bowling for the first time since last year's Ashes. However, India scored 473 for eight in their first innings before the close of the second day of the fifth Test here on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)