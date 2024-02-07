Advertisement

David Warner, who recently gave a partial conclusion to his illustrious career, has questioned the age-old banishment on him. Warner, who witnessed countless glorious days while being in the Australian Jersey, also underwent the strenuous period when he was punished for being a perpetrator in the Sandpaper Gate.

3 things you need to know

David Warner recently announced retirement from Test and ODI formats

Warner played his last Test series against Pakistan

Warner plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Complete list of sports persons invited for Ram Temple consecration

Advertisement

David Warner on lifetime leadership ban

Having endured the disciplinary action, David Warner is still serving the lifetime leadership ban. However, he has made it known that Cricket Australia's call does not make sense, since he will be eligible to take up a coaching role for Australia in the future, which according to him carries even more responsibility.

Advertisement

"What’s the difference between captaining and coaching? You’ve got more responsibility as a coach, wouldn’t you think so? I don’t know, I’m not sure, I don’t know how to answer. It’s been five years, and I still don’t know how to answer the question. It’s just something that’s hard to get my head around. Apparently, I will be able to coach if allowed to in Australia. But I can’t captain. So yeah, I’m not sure what it is. It’s under contract with Australia. It’s a leadership position, so I’m not sure; I just don’t know. It’s very bizarre." Warner told Code Sports.

Also Read | 'Jai Shree Ram': SA cricketer Keshav Maharaj leaves special message for grand opening of Ram Mandir

Advertisement

Warner seen as a capable captain outside Australia

After the ball-tampering incident in 2018, David Warner served a suspension of one year and following that made a reverberating return. While he could not become the captain of Australia anymore, but outside of Australia there was no one doubting him taking up the role as a captain. After a stint as a captain with Sunrisers Hyderabad, He captained the Delhi Capitals franchise in IPL 2023, and if Rishabh Pant does not make it back on time, he could again hold the helm.