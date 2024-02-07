English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 20:54 IST

'It’s very bizarre': David Warner befuddled over the fact that he cannot captain but can coach AUS

David Warner brought out little detail of his leadership ban, says he cannot wrap his head around the fact that he cannot captain but can become a coach.

Prateek Arya
David Warner
David Warner | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

David Warner, who recently gave a partial conclusion to his illustrious career, has questioned the age-old banishment on him. Warner, who witnessed countless glorious days while being in the Australian Jersey, also underwent the strenuous period when he was punished for being a perpetrator in the Sandpaper Gate. 

3 things you need to know

  • David Warner recently announced retirement from Test and ODI formats
  • Warner played his last Test series against Pakistan
  • Warner plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Complete list of sports persons invited for Ram Temple consecration

Advertisement

David Warner on lifetime leadership ban

Having endured the disciplinary action, David Warner is still serving the lifetime leadership ban. However, he has made it known that Cricket Australia's call does not make sense, since he will be eligible to take up a coaching role for Australia in the future, which according to him carries even more responsibility. 

Advertisement

"What’s the difference between captaining and coaching? You’ve got more responsibility as a coach, wouldn’t you think so? I don’t know, I’m not sure, I don’t know how to answer. It’s been five years, and I still don’t know how to answer the question. It’s just something that’s hard to get my head around. Apparently, I will be able to coach if allowed to in Australia. But I can’t captain. So yeah, I’m not sure what it is. It’s under contract with Australia. It’s a leadership position, so I’m not sure; I just don’t know. It’s very bizarre." Warner told Code Sports.

Also Read | 'Jai Shree Ram': SA cricketer Keshav Maharaj leaves special message for grand opening of Ram Mandir

Advertisement

Warner seen as a capable captain outside Australia

After the ball-tampering incident in 2018, David Warner served a suspension of one year and following that made a reverberating return. While he could not become the captain of Australia anymore, but outside of Australia there was no one doubting him taking up the role as a captain. After a stint as a captain with Sunrisers Hyderabad, He captained the Delhi Capitals franchise in IPL 2023, and if Rishabh Pant does not make it back on time, he could again hold the helm. 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Showcases how Rubber Slippers Are Made| Watch

    Info12 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra tops list of cyberfraud losses in 2023

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  4. Terrorists Open Fire on Two Civilians Leaving One Dead in Srinagar

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Virat Kohli update: BIG news coming in on star player's availability

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement