Updated February 4th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

‘I’ve enjoyed playing in the ILT20’: Dubai Capitals skipper David Warner

The Dubai Capitals will be up against Gulf Giants in their next match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday.

Republic Sports Desk
David Warner at ILT20
David Warner in International League T20 | Image:ILT20
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Dubai Capitals went down by 29 runs against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the DP World ILT20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Despite a brilliant innings by skipper David Warner as well as West Indian Jason Holder, the Dubai Capitals were unable to chase down 183 for the win.

Speaking after the match, skipper David Warner spoke highly about opponent all-rounder Andre Russell, who rescued the game for his team in the first innings, “We all know that he's a dangerous player. He did very well, especially with theteam on 119/7 at one stage. He didn't have that opportunity against us in the last game. On a nice wicket, when the ball got older, he was always going to be dangerous and threatening. In such situations we should have executed our plans well but unfortunately, we couldn’t.”

Sharing his thoughts on the match and where they went wrong, Warner said, “Chasing 180, we had to bat well through the powerplay, but we didn't do that. When you're losing wickets with the new ball, it's always difficult to bring it back. But we didn't have the partnerships and we lost a wicket every over after that.”

Warner has also enjoyed his time in UAE for the ILT20. Speaking highly about the tournament he said, “I've enjoyed playing in front of the crowds at the ILT20. Playing here in previous World Cups, we know that the wickets are very challenging with the new ball and if you can get through that you can score runs. But as an opening batter, it's a tough place to bat, making it even more special to come here and play.”

Published February 4th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

