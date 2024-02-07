English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Jagadeesan hits triple ton as TN take complete control against Chandigarh

Narayan Jagadeesan followed up his double ton in the previous game with a magnificent triple century to help Tamil Nadu declare their first innings at a massive 610 for 4 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Chandigarh here Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
N Jagadeesan
N Jagadeesan | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The 28-year-old Jagadeesan struck 321 off 403 balls with the help of 23 fours and five sixes after beginning the day on 108 as TN took complete control of the match.

Two other batters, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (105) and Baba Indrajith (123) also hit centuries as TN took a massive 499 first innings lead. Chandigarh were bowled out for 111 in 47 overs.

TN had made 221 for 1 in 41 overs on first day. They added 389 runs and declared at 610 for 4 in 126.1 overs to shut the door on Chandigarh.

Jagadeesan, the opening batter and wicketkeeper, had made unbeaten 245 in TN's first innings in their innings and 129 run win over Railways in their previous game.

In their second innings, Chandigarh were 1 for no loss in two overs. They were trailing by 498 runs with two days remaining.

Brief scores: In Coimbatore: Chandigarh 111 and 1 for no loss in two overs vs Tamil Nadu 610 for 4 declared in 126.1 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 321, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 105, Baba Indrajith 123; Arpit Pannu 2/96) In Valsad: Railways 313 and 110 for 2 in 26.3 overs (Vivek Singh 53, Suraj Ahuja 49 batting) vs Gujarat 198 all out in 61.4 overs (Umang Kumar 68, Siddharth Desai 52; Yuvraj Singh 5/32) In Agartala: Karnataka 241 all out in 78.4 overs (Mayank Agarwal 51, Kishan Bedare 62, Vijaykumar Vyshak 50; Manisankar Murasingh 4/35, Rana Dutta 3/32) vs Tripura 198 for 9 in 79 overs (Bikramjit Debnath 57 batting; Vasuki Koushik 4/34) In Porvorim: Goa 104 and 72 for 6 in 26 overs vs Punjab 190 all out in 65 overs.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

