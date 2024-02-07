Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:20 IST

'Jai Shree Ram': SA cricketer's 'divine' message for Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple goes viral - WATCH

South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj leaves special message for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place on Jan 22.

Prateek Arya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Image:ANI on X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The excitement to witness the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is not just limited to Indians but has extended beyond the boundary and reached South Africa as well. On January 22, 2023, the grand ceremony i.e., Pran Pratishtha, is scheduled to take place. Different lumineers from various fields will be present at the site to get a spectacle of the history in the making.

3 things you need to know

  • Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony to be held on January 22, 2024
  • Several notable personalities have been invited to become a part of the ceremony
  • The excitement for the event is unparalleled

Also Read | Ram Mandir LIVE

Keshav Maharaj drops a video message to extend his wishes

Ahead of the divine event, South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj has extended his warm wishes for the temple inauguration. Maharaj, who is a practicing Hindu, has shared his message regarding the event via. social media.

“Namaste everyone. I just want to wish my Indian community in South Africa for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow. May be there peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shree Ram,” Maharaj said in the video.

Keshav Maharaj recently revealed that he had requested for the song "Riya Siya Ram" to be played whenever he walks out on the field.

From Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Neeraj Chopra to Viswanathan Anand, several sporting stalwarts have received the invitation for the inauguration ceremony. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 17:20 IST

