Team India's spinball has been a solid win over England's Bazball at the ongoing Hyderabad Test. The Three Lions' notorious approach had hype but has seemingly faltered on Indian pitches. On the other hand, Indian bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah have been successful in snatching up wickets. One such instant happened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium when the star-pacer dismissed an English International opener.

3 things you need to know

Team India were bowled out after scoring 436 runs in the first innings

England were summed up at 246 in their first innings

The match is taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Jasprit Bumrah jumps in delight after taking down Ben Duckett - WATCH

Team India's standout pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, was overjoyed after dismissing Ben Duckett barely an over after India didn't take a DRS and the opener escaped an LBW threat. This particular event occurred on the third day of India's opening Test match against England. Bumrah's delivery knocked a stump off the ground, which left Duckett disappointed and he had to leave the pitch.

Never in doubt!@Jaspritbumrah93 gets his man and the off-stump is out of the ground 🔥🔥



Ben Duckett departs for 47.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/HGTxXf8b1E#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/zlPk2nVgdb — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2024

The dismissal came after a disputable moment, in which Bumrah trapped Duckett in front of the stumps with a crisp in-swinging delivery. Despite a solid appeal by Bumrah, Skipper Rohit Sharma declined to review the umpire's not-out ruling as KS Bharat Despite Bumrah's strong appeal, Skipper Rohit Sharma declined to review the umpire's not-out decision when KS Bharat said that the ball could be travelling down the leg side, and Rohit went with Bharat. When the ball tracking was shown on the screen in a replay, Bumrah was dissatisfied because it indicated that the ball had hit the leg stump.

Bumrah's reaction after watching review replay

Frustrated 🔥#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/UQZGRFYxSs — Syed Mujtaba Aslam (@Syed87058181) January 27, 2024

India were bowled out for 436 in the first hour, but they were able to maintain a 190-run lead by losing their final wickets without gaining any more runs. England lost some key batsmen, including Ben Stokes. However, as of this writing, Ollie Pope still on the pitch, putting up some impressive numbers.