Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Jayant Yadav's five-for helps Haryana take control of Ranji match against Saurashtra

Jayant (5/42 in 16 overs) ripped through the Saurashtra middle and lower order after Sumit Kumar had dismissed the top three batters Harvik Desai (15), Snell Patel (1) and Sheldon Jackson (1).

Press Trust Of India
Jayant Yadav
Jayant Yadav | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav returned with a five-wicket haul as Haryana dismissed defending champions Saurashtra for 145 to take control of their Ranji Trophy Group A match on the opening day here on Friday.

Jayant (5/42 in 16 overs) ripped through the Saurashtra middle and lower order after Sumit Kumar had dismissed the top three batters Harvik Desai (15), Snell Patel (1) and Sheldon Jackson (1).

Advertisement

Senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who struck a double tone in the previous match, was the top-scorer with 49 off 100 balls as Saurashtra were all out for 145 in 55 overs after electing to bat.

In reply, Haryana were going strong by reaching 122 for 1 off 33 overs at stumps with Ankit Kumar and Himanshu Rana batting on 68 and 38 respectively to give their side a 23-run first innings lead.

Advertisement

Ankit has nine fours and one six off 99 balls he has faced so far.

Virat Singh's 108 takes Jharkhand to 292/5 against Maharashtra

In another Group A match in Pune, captain Virat Singh struck 108 off 171 balls to help Jharkhand reach 292 for 5 from 89 overs at stumps on day 1 against Maharashtra. He hit eight fours and three sixes.

Kumar Suraj also chipped in with a 156-ball 83 which was studded with 11 fours and one six.

Advertisement

For Maharashtra, Hitesh Walunj took three wickets while Ashay Palkar got two.

Brief Scores: In Rajkot: Saurashtra 145 in 55 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 49; Jayant Yadav 5/42) vs Haryana 122 for 1 in 33 overs (Ankit Kumar 68 not out).

Advertisement

In Pune: Jharkhand 292 for 5 in 89 overs (Virat Singh 108, Kumar Suraj 83; Hitesh Walunj 3/76) vs Maharashtra.

In Delhi: Services 173 for 1 in 73 overs (Nitin Tanwar 61 not out, Ravi Chauhan 81 not out) vs Rajasthan.

Advertisement

In Ahmedabad: Manipur 75 in 34.3 overs (Bikash Singh 13; Aditya Thakare 5/32, Aditya Sarwate 4/6) vs Vidarbha 123 for 4 in 49 overs (Faiz Fazal 29, Shubham Dubey 20 not out; L Kishan Singha 3/25). 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement