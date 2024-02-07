Advertisement

After a humbling defeat in Hyderabad, Team India has made an emphatic comeback in the 5-match Test series against England. Rohit Sharma and Co. have recorded a 106-run win on Day 4 of the Vizag Test. Following the victory, the score line reads 1-1.

India jump to the 2nd spot in the WTC points table

While it was a much-needed win to clean the stains of the 1st Test, where the team lost even after taking a compelling lead of 190 runs, it also was necessary to improve the prospects on the WTC points table. India had slumped to the 5th spot after the Hyderabad horror but bounced back to the finalist's spot after the reverberating win in Visakhapatnam.

As per the updated points table, India have climbed to the 2nd spot with 38 points. In the 2023-25 cycle, India have so far played 6 Tests, and out of them, the team has won 3, lost 2, and drawn 1. The overall percentage is 52.77. The WTC 2021-23 champions Australia currently hold the top spot with 55 per cent. Since the final of this cycle of WTC will take place in 2025, therefore Team India will have to remain consistent to reach the final for the third consecutive time.

IND vs ENG: India register splendid win over England

After opting to bat first, Team India had the daunting challenge of setting up a significant total in the 1st innings. Courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton, India put on 396 on the board. From the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah stood up and dismantled the England innings with a 6-wicket haul. Buoyed by Bumrah's brilliance, India earned a lead of 143 runs. In the second innings, under pressure Shubman Gill exhibited his mettle and scripted a century to power India to the total lead of 398. Chasing 399 was always going to be a tough ask for England, however, with the "Bazball" approach everything has seemingly become possible lately. Yet, the spin of Ashwin and the pace of Bumrah proved to be too good for defiant England batters. Hence, the bottom line has formed, which is that India have won the match by 106 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the man of the match for taking a total of 9 scalps in the match.

