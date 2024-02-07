Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Joe Root has more runs than entire Indian Test team: How Rohit Sharma and Co. landed in trouble

Ahead of the start of the second India vs England Test, a gripping statistic is making rounds in the internet, that shows Joe Root has more runs than IND squad.

Prateek Arya
Joe Root and Team India
Joe Root and Team India | Image:AP
Following the defeat against England in the 1st Test, Team India's batting line-up is seemingly in tatters. For the second Test, the challenge is set to be even more daunting as some of the prominent players would be missing from the squad. Adding to Virat Kohli's absence, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have also bowed out of the 2nd Test, thus, leaving a major void to fill.

3 things you need to know

  • India lost the first Test by 28 runs
  • Ollie Pope was adjudged the man of the match for scoring a scintillating 196 runs knock
  • The second Test is scheduled to begin on February 2, 2024

Joe Root has more runs than the entire Team India 2nd Test squad

Team India will not have the services of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja in the 2nd Test. While their unavailability could be of significant impact, them not being in the team also gives the opposition team an edge in the factor which was forever ruled by India.

As the absence of Kohli, Rahul, and Jadeja would take out close to 14000 runs from the squad bank, a statistic is making rounds, which shows that the batting general of England, Joe Root, has more Test runs than the entire Team India of second Test combined.

So far, Joe Root has amassed a total of 11,447 runs in Test cricket. This figure supersedes India's squad total of 10,702 runs by 745 runs.

Though statistics do not play much role in the real match situation, yet, England topping India in this department has become a matter of highlight. With the capacity of players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly, and then taken over by the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane, India never came second when it comes to total squad runs, but the unprecedented has occurred.

India vs England 2nd Test preview

After suffering the defeat in Hyderabad, Team India would look to bounce back in Vishakhapatnam. The onus would once again lie on Rohit Sharma. He would be seeking to lead from the front. Aside from Sharma, focus would be on youngsters, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer. Besides that, Shubman Gill will be under heavy scrutiny as he flopped in both innings of the 1st Test. Moreover, it will be intriguing to see who gets the push between Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Rajat Patidar. The second Test starts on February 2, 2024. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

