Ishan Kishan has garnered significant media attention recently due to his absence from the Indian team since November 2023. The wicket-keeper batter opted to withdraw from the South Africa Test series, citing 'mental fatigue.' Despite initial expectations of joining his state team, 'Jharkhand,' for the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has yet to make himself available for this prestigious competition. His absence has sparked discussions in professional cricket.

BCCI issues ultimatum to players who are missing Ranji Trophy

The BCCI, working together with national selectors, has issued a guideline in reaction to many players—Ishan Kishan among them—choosing to focus on IPL preparation over Ranji Trophy matches. Players who are not included in the India team for the England series must comply with this obligation by playing for their state teams in the next round of the Ranji Trophy, which begins on February 16. Ishan Kishan was not chosen for the Test series against England after withdrawing from the South Africa tour owing to mental health issues and missing the T20I series against Afghanistan. Kishan chose to train with the Pandya brothers in Baroda rather than play for Jharkhand, defying India coach Rahul Dravid's recommendation that the left-handed batter have some cricket experience prior to perhaps rejoining the national team.

Beyond Kishan, the BCCI's decision applies to players like Shreyas, who was left out of the last three Test matches against England, and Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar, who are not included in India's plans for Test cricket. The BCCI stressed that players shouldn't put the IPL or international cricket ahead of regional tournaments like the Ranji Trophy. According to Cricbuzz, BCCI source said:

“Players cannot simply prioritize international cricket or the IPL. They must make themselves available for domestic cricket and honour their commitments to their respective state teams.”

Certain players are exempt from the BCCI and national selectors' directive regarding participation in Ranji Trophy matches. These players include Virat Kohli, who is currently unavailable due to personal reasons, and Hardik Pandya, who is awaiting clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Even though these players are not included in the India team for the England series, they are not subject to the mandate.