Updated January 25th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Josh Hazlewood 'shoos away' COVID-19 positive Cameron Green during celebration - WATCH

In a humorous twist, Josh Hazlewood jokingly gestured for Cameron Green to stay back as he sprinted towards him to join the celebration.

Vishal Tiwari
Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green
Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green | Image:Fox Cricket
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
During the second Test match between Australia and West Indies, all attention was focused on the versatile Aussie cricketer, Cameron Green. Despite facing the challenges of a positive COVID-19 test, Green displayed unwavering commitment by actively participating in the red-ball game at Adelaide.

3 things you need to know

  • Cameron Green was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday
  • He was allowed by Cricket Australia to take the field on Thursday
  • Australia are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series against West Indies

Josh Hazlewood shoos away COVID-19 positive Cameron Green

Amidst the seriousness of the second Test match against West Indies, a light-hearted and playful incident in the Australian huddle managed to capture the attention of cricket enthusiasts. The delightful moment involved Cameron Green and the veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood, injecting a dose of humor into the intense contest.

The defining moment occurred when Hazlewood successfully claimed the crucial wicket of West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. As the exuberant crowd erupted in joy, the Aussie players leaped in celebration, swept away by the excitement of the breakthrough. In a humorous twist, Hazlewood jokingly gestured for Green to stay back as he sprinted towards him to join the celebration.

It is important to note that Cameron Green took the field for the second Test match despite testing COVID-19 positive a day prior. Cricket Australia allowed the batsman to play the game. Australian coach Andrew McDonald also tested positive for the viral disease. A video of Hazlewood's funny gesture is going viral on social media. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

