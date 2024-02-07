Advertisement

During the second Test match between Australia and West Indies, all attention was focused on the versatile Aussie cricketer, Cameron Green. Despite facing the challenges of a positive COVID-19 test, Green displayed unwavering commitment by actively participating in the red-ball game at Adelaide.

3 things you need to know

Cameron Green was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday

He was allowed by Cricket Australia to take the field on Thursday

Australia are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series against West Indies

Josh Hazlewood shoos away COVID-19 positive Cameron Green

Amidst the seriousness of the second Test match against West Indies, a light-hearted and playful incident in the Australian huddle managed to capture the attention of cricket enthusiasts. The delightful moment involved Cameron Green and the veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood, injecting a dose of humor into the intense contest.

The defining moment occurred when Hazlewood successfully claimed the crucial wicket of West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. As the exuberant crowd erupted in joy, the Aussie players leaped in celebration, swept away by the excitement of the breakthrough. In a humorous twist, Hazlewood jokingly gestured for Green to stay back as he sprinted towards him to join the celebration.

It is important to note that Cameron Green took the field for the second Test match despite testing COVID-19 positive a day prior. Cricket Australia allowed the batsman to play the game. Australian coach Andrew McDonald also tested positive for the viral disease. A video of Hazlewood's funny gesture is going viral on social media.

