Cricket Australia has been struck with the COVID blow as a couple of team members were infected with the deadly virus, and among them are Cameron Green and McDonald. The Aussies are currently competing against West Indies in their second test match at the Gabba. Despite Green testing positive for the virus, he is not eligible to take part in the match as per CA protocols. However, he has been maintaining a distance from the team, which showcased some unusual moments on the pitch.

Cameron Green shooed off as Team celebrated the fall of a wicket - WATCH

Despite Cameron Green having tested positive for COVID-19, he took part in the match and maintained a distance from his teammates. At the time of the National Anthem, Green was standing away from the team. Moreover, after the Aussies dismissed Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, the all-rounder was said to stand away from them as the team celebrated.

With Alex Carey easily securing the catch, Josh Hazlewood took the opening wicket of West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite by inducing an outside edge. Hazlewood was spotted shooing Cameron Green away as he pretended to approach for the wicket celebration. Green could be seen engaging in the festivities from a distance, while the Australians gathered around to revel.

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies' Playing XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph