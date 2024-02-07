Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

WATCH | Covid-positive Cameron Green tries to join celebrations, Hazlewood's reaction to it is viral

Before the AUS-WI 2nd Test, Cameron Green was diagnosed with Covid-19, but he was named in the team and took the pitch. He was shood by Josh Hazlewood at play.

Pavitra Shome
Josh Hazlewood shoos away Cameron Green
Josh Hazlewood shoos away Cameron Green | Image:Fox/Cricket Australia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Cricket Australia has been struck with the COVID blow as a couple of team members were infected with the deadly virus, and among them are Cameron Green and McDonald. The Aussies are currently competing against West Indies in their second test match at the Gabba. Despite Green testing positive for the virus, he is not eligible to take part in the match as per CA protocols. However, he has been maintaining a distance from the team, which showcased some unusual moments on the pitch.

3 things you need to know

  • Australia is playing against West Indies in their second test Match
  • Travis Head, Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald were among the ones who tested positive for COVID-19
  • The AUS vs WI 2nd Test Match is taking place at The Gabba.  

Cameron Green shooed off as Team celebrated the fall of a wicket - WATCH

Despite Cameron Green having tested positive for COVID-19, he took part in the match and maintained a distance from his teammates. At the time of the National Anthem, Green was standing away from the team. Moreover, after the Aussies dismissed Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, the all-rounder was said to stand away from them as the team celebrated.

With Alex Carey easily securing the catch, Josh Hazlewood took the opening wicket of West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite by inducing an outside edge. Hazlewood was spotted shooing Cameron Green away as he pretended to approach for the wicket celebration. Green could be seen engaging in the festivities from a distance, while the Australians gathered around to revel.

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies' Playing XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph

Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

