English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Josh Hazlewood stars as Australia claim a 10-wicket win inside 3 days over Windies in 1st test

Before lunch on the third day of the first test, Australia defeated the West Indies by 10 wickets on Friday, led by Josh Hazlewood, who recorded his 11th five-wicket haul in test matches.

Associated Press Television News
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood, center, appeals for a LBW decision on West Indies Tagenarine Chanderpaul, left, on the first day of their cricket test match in Adelaide | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Josh Hazlewood claimed his 11th five-wicket total in test matches as Australia completed a 10-wicket win over West Indies on Friday before lunch on the third day of the first test.

Australia dismissed the West Indies for 120 in the 13th over of the day on Friday, leaving the home side needing just 26 runs to win.

Advertisement

Steve Smith (11) and Usman Khawaja (9) easily completed that total for Australia, although Khawaja retired hurt after being hit by a bouncer with Australia needing one run to win. Marnus Labuschagne hit the winning run two balls later.

Hazlewood already had 4-18 at the start of the day as he helped Australia reduce the West Indies to 73-6 in its second innings before stumps on the second day. Australia led by 95 runs on the first innings after making 283 in reply to the West Indies 188.

Advertisement

The big question at the start of the day was whether the West Indies would be able to make Australia bat again. It began to look unlikely when Mitchell Starc dismissed Joshua da Silva (18) and Alzarri Joseph (16) and Hazlewood bowled Gudakesh Motie (3) to leave the West Indies 94-9, still needing one run to avoid an innings defeat.

Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roche again produced a small rearguard action, adding 26 for the last wicket after putting on 55 for the last wicket in the first innings. Joseph already was a star of the match for his 36 in the first innings and his 5-94 on debut.

Advertisement

He hit three boundaries on Friday to add a little to the West Indies lead before he was the last man out.

The second and final test between the teams begins Jan. 25 in Brisbane, a day-nighter at the Gabba.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World23 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News24 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News31 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News34 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement