Advertisement

While he has sustained some unfortunate injuries in the last year or so, Kane Williamson hasn't subsided from his stature of being the prolific run-getter of New Zealand. On Sunday, the Kiwi batter crafted a well-compiled ton against South Africa, and thereby took his side away from the gloom of trouble and guided it towards the comfort of dominance. With the century at Mount Maunganui, on Day 1 of the 1st Test against SA, Williamson has once again solidified his spot among the members of the Fab 4 (Celebratory term that is used to define the group of four prevalent run-machines).

Also Read | MS Dhoni shows why he is considered the most humble cricketer - WATCH

Advertisement

Kane Williamson takes the lead over Virat Kohli; Gets to the 2nd position among Fab 4

Kane Williamson has completed his 30th Test hundred on Sunday. The former NZ skipper came to the bat following the departure of two early wickets, afterwards, he built an unbeaten 219-run stand with Rachin Ravindra, hence no other wicket fell on the day. Upon reaching the three-figure mark, Williamson's century count has gone past beyond the mark of Virat Kohli. Among the fab 4 batters, he is now at the 2nd spot in terms of centuries attained. Joe Root is joint second with 30 centuries. Steve Smith holds the numero uno spot with 32 centuries. Virat Kohli is at the bottom with 29.

Advertisement

Since all four are within touching distance of each other, therefore, the positions are subject to change.

Also Read | 'Finally Face revealed': Irfan Pathan unveils wife's face on 8th jubilee

Advertisement

The dominance of Fab 4

The quartet of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith, have been the most consistent and dominant batters of the past decade. All four are established as the match-winners of their respective nations. Among the group, Joe Root comes out as the most experienced when it comes to Test cricket. The Englishman has played a total of 136 Tests, compared to 113 of Kohli, 107 of Smith, and 96 of Williamson. As per the number of runs scored, Root has amassed the most with 11447 runs. However, when it comes to who has the best average, Steve Smith pips others with 9634 runs at an average of 58.03.