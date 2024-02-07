Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 18:38 IST
Karnataka slip to 90 for 6 after bundling out Railways for 155 on Day 1
Karnataka pacer Vasuki Koushik (3/22) and 17-year-old left-arm spinner Hardik Raj (3/28) derailed Railways.
Press Trust Of India
The stuttering Karnataka batters squandered the advantage given by their bowlers, slipping to 90 for six at close of play on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Railways here on Friday.
However, the Karnataka bowlers had a good day in the park, bundling out Railways for 155.
