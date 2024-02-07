Advertisement

The stuttering Karnataka batters squandered the advantage given by their bowlers, slipping to 90 for six at close of play on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Railways here on Friday.

However, the Karnataka bowlers had a good day in the park, bundling out Railways for 155.

Pacer Vasuki Koushik (3/22) and 17-year-old left-arm spinner Hardik Raj (3/28) derailed Railways.

