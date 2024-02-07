English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

'Do the same stuff you did with me': Kevin Pietersen instructs Rahul Dravid on Shubman Gill struggle

Facing difficulties against spin bowling, Kevin Pietersen sought Rahul Dravid's help, who responded with an email explaining the nuances of playing spin.

Vishal Tiwari
Shubman Gill gets out in IND vs ENG 1st Test on Day 2
Shubman Gill gets out in IND vs ENG 1st Test on Day 2 | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On the second day of the first Test match between India and England, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen offered valuable advice to India's head coach, Rahul Dravid. Pietersen encouraged Dravid to mentor Shubman Gill, drawing parallels to the guidance he received from Dravid during England's tour of Bangladesh in 2010. 

3 things you need to know

  • England won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test
  • England were bowled out for 246 runs in the opening innings
  • India finished Day 2 at 421/7 with a 175-run lead

Also Read: 'A wake-up call for him'- Sanjay Manjrekar on star spinner's performance in 1st IND vs ENG Test

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen wants Rahul Dravid to teach Shubman Gill

Facing difficulties against spin bowling, Kevin Pietersen sought Rahul Dravid's help, who responded with a thoughtful email explaining the nuances of playing spin in Asian conditions—a story Pietersen has shared on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

Now, Pietersen advocates for Dravid to extend the same support to Gill, emphasizing the Indian youngster's quality as a player. Pietersen believes that if Dravid imparts the skill of rotating the strike to Shubman Gill, it could be transformative for the young cricketer's career.

“He has somebody in the dressing room who changed my game: Rahul Dravid. I don't know if he will watch this broadcast, but go and spend time with Gill and do the same stuff he talked to me about. Get him to hit the ball on the off-side, practice picking the lengths better, and rotation of the strike. Do things that will help him become a better player,” Pietersen said.

Advertisement

“He's a quality player in Shubman Gill, and no, I'm not disappointed in how he got out. I'm disappointed that he has not got that ability yet (to rotate strike). But then, he's a kid. Give him that ability; give him that structure. If he rotates the strike and learns that from Rahul Dravid, and if the latter takes him under his wings, the world is his,” said Pietersen further.

Shubman Gill got a good start in the first Test against England on Thursday. However, he failed to capitalise and lost his wicket for 23 off 66 balls. Gill received a lot of criticism for batting poorly in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test including from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sid-Kiara Give Us Ethnic Fashion Goals

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  2. 6 Dead, 46 Others Missing As Landslides Hit Southern Philippines

    World6 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News7 minutes ago

  4. Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar To Reunite For Pushpa 3 But There's A Catch

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement