On the second day of the first Test match between India and England, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen offered valuable advice to India's head coach, Rahul Dravid. Pietersen encouraged Dravid to mentor Shubman Gill, drawing parallels to the guidance he received from Dravid during England's tour of Bangladesh in 2010.

3 things you need to know

England won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test

England were bowled out for 246 runs in the opening innings

India finished Day 2 at 421/7 with a 175-run lead

Kevin Pietersen wants Rahul Dravid to teach Shubman Gill

Facing difficulties against spin bowling, Kevin Pietersen sought Rahul Dravid's help, who responded with a thoughtful email explaining the nuances of playing spin in Asian conditions—a story Pietersen has shared on multiple occasions.

Now, Pietersen advocates for Dravid to extend the same support to Gill, emphasizing the Indian youngster's quality as a player. Pietersen believes that if Dravid imparts the skill of rotating the strike to Shubman Gill, it could be transformative for the young cricketer's career.

“He has somebody in the dressing room who changed my game: Rahul Dravid. I don't know if he will watch this broadcast, but go and spend time with Gill and do the same stuff he talked to me about. Get him to hit the ball on the off-side, practice picking the lengths better, and rotation of the strike. Do things that will help him become a better player,” Pietersen said.

“He's a quality player in Shubman Gill, and no, I'm not disappointed in how he got out. I'm disappointed that he has not got that ability yet (to rotate strike). But then, he's a kid. Give him that ability; give him that structure. If he rotates the strike and learns that from Rahul Dravid, and if the latter takes him under his wings, the world is his,” said Pietersen further.

Shubman Gill got a good start in the first Test against England on Thursday. However, he failed to capitalise and lost his wicket for 23 off 66 balls. Gill received a lot of criticism for batting poorly in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test including from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

