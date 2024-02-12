Advertisement

Despite putting up a towering effort throughout the tournament, Team India fell short of their rivals in the U19 World Cup. The Uday Saharan fell short in chasing the given target by the Australians, leading to them winning the title for the fourth time in history. Even though India still leads with five title wins, the heart-breaking loss piles up on the defeat that the senior team suffered in the ODI World Cup. Intense criticism broke out over the ream on social media, but Irfan Pathan has backed the boys up.

Irfan Pathan claps back at critics over taunts at India U19 squad

Former Indian Cricket Team all-rounder Irfan Pathan has slammed the online critics from the neighbouring country after India's loss to Australia in the U19 World Cup Final in Benoni, South Africa. After the final match, critics took over social media to troll the Indian side after their third defeat in a major ICC match-up against the Australians. But Pathan took to X (Formerly Twitter) to slam the critics and launched his jibe towards them. According to the former all-rounder, making comments like these, making fun of and harassing their neighbour, reflect poorly on their country.

"Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters' defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation's mindset. #padosi," Irfan posted from his official X handle.

Team India tried to fight back, with Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek trying to put up bigger numbers on the board. But they could not last either as the Aussies unleashed their bowling prowess, and the Boys in Blue continued to make critical mistakes that eventually cost them the match.

Australia lifted their fourth U19 World title, but India still leads in terms of title wins with five trophy lifts since the commencement of the U19 tournament.