  • KL Rahul, Axar Patel Will Lead Delhi Capitals - Parth Jindal CONFIRMS After IPL 2025 Auction Day 1

Published 12:11 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 AUCTION: Amid much speculation among fans over who will lead the Delhi Capitals, owner Parth Jindal made a stunning revelation.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
KL Rahul and Axar Patel will lead Delhi Capitals
KL Rahul and Axar Patel will lead Delhi Capitals | Image: AP
IPL 2025 AUCTION: Amid much speculation among fans over who will lead the Delhi Capitals , owner Parth Jindal made a stunning revelation. Just after the opening day of the auction ended, Jindal was asked this question on the sidelines in Riyadh. Coming up with a stunning response, Jindal confirmed that both Axar Patel and KL Rahul will lead the Capitals in the upcoming season. The Capitals lapped up KL Rahul for a sum of Rs 14 crore in the IPL auction. DC beat bids from KKR, RCB and CSK to buy the player. 

‘Kotla Wicket Will Suit Rahul’

“We were looking for stability in the top order, someone with experience who can build the innings. And, I think KL Rahul, given his record in the IPL, he's someone who's consistently given more than 400 runs every season. I think with the Kotla wicket, it is going to suit his game. We're very excited to have him,” Parth Jindal said after the auction.

“We have a very young batting lineup. Both KL and Axar are going to lead them and are going to guide them. KL's batting and experience will be a vital cog in the wheel,” he further explained.

“We just went for the best available talent. We're looking for a couple more bowlers tomorrow. I think the bowling attack will be very strong. Batting is also strong. Overall, it's going to be a very competitive squad," Jindal concluded.

Players acquired by DC on Day 1:

1. Mitchell Starc (Australia) - Bowler - Rs 11.75 crore
2. KL Rahul (India) - WK-Batter - Rs. 14 crore
3. Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia) - Batter - Rs. 9 crore (RTM)
4. Harry Brook (England) - Batter - Rs. 6.25 crore
5. T Natarajan (India) - Bowler - Rs. 10.75 crore
6. Karun Nair (India) - Batter - Rs. 50 lakh
7. Sameer Rizvi (India) - Allrounder-Rs 95 lakh
8. Ashutosh Sharma (India) - Allrounder - Rs 3.80 crore
9. Mohit Sharma (India) - Bowler - Rs 2.20 crore

12:06 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL Delhi Capitals KL Rahul